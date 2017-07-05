5 instances when cricketers came back from the lowest point of their careers

We take you through five instances when a player picked himself up after hitting the lowest point of his career.

by Sabyasachi Chowdhury Top 5 / Top 10 05 Jul 2017, 17:03 IST

Ben Stokes was taken to the cleaners by Carlos Brathwaite at the Eden Gardens

Tough times are pretty common in the career of every cricketer. During these phases, test of character is something every cricketer goes through. While some cricketers are unable to cope with the pressure, others go on to tackle the obstacle and come back stronger.

There have been several promising careers, which ended on a sad note. James Taylor and Craig Kieswetter are among those unlucky cricketers whose careers halted midway. However, some cricketers made stupendous comebacks for their nation.

As we move ahead, we take you through five instances when a player has picked himself up after hitting the lowest point of his career.

#5 Ben Stokes- Final over heartache

With 19 runs to defend, Ben Stokes was entrusted to bowl the final over of the 2016 World T20 against the West Indies. It seemed fairly straight-forward, no disrespect to the West Indies’ batting lineup, but Stokes faltered and was smashed for four consecutive sixes by Carlos Brathwaite.

While everyone expected England to win the match, West Indies went on to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. Stokes, quite naturally, was left devastated by the onslaught from the West Indian batsman.

However, the English all-rounder didn’t let the incident have an adverse effect on him as afterwards, he went on to become an integral part of the national team in every format of the game. Recently, he notched up a couple of ODI tons against South Africa and Australia and also went on to bag the Most Valuable Player award in the Indian Premier League.