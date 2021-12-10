5 key developments and reactions following Virat Kohli’s exit as ODI captain

Virat Kohli fans were in for a massive shock on Wednesday when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that Rohit Sharma would be the new ODI captain. The cricket board informed the same while naming the Test squad for the tour of South Africa.

Kohli had already quit the T20I captaincy after the T20 World Cup 2021. Rohit, who was named the new skipper in the shortest format, recently led India to a 3-0 series triumph against New Zealand at home. However, Kohli was keen to continue as captain in ODIs and Test matches.

While the BCCI has retained Kohli as Test captain, Rohit will henceforth be the white-ball skipper as Indian cricket’s leadership has been officially split. Rohit’s first assignment as full-time ODI captain will be the three-match series in South Africa.

End of Virat Kohli’s reign as ODI captain: The aftermath

In the wake of the ODI leadership being taken away from Kohli, we take a look at some important developments in the matter and reactions from some members of the cricketing fraternity.

#1 Had requested Kohli not to step down as T20 captain: Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (left) and Virat Kohli.

Breaking his silence on Indian cricket’s latest captaincy saga, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Thursday revealed that the cricket board had requested Kohli not to step down as T20I captain.

However, once Kohli made up his mind to give up leadership in the shortest format, there was no point in having two separate captains for the two Indian white-ball cricket teams.

Speaking to ANI, Ganguly confirmed:

“It's a call that the BCCI and the selectors took together. Actually, the BCCI had requested Virat to not step down as the T20I skipper but obviously, he did not agree. And the selectors then did not feel it right to have two different captains for two white-ball formats. So it was decided that Virat will continue as Test captain and Rohit will take over as the white-ball captain.”

The BCCI president said that both him and chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma had personally spoken to Kohli about the matter.

#2 BCCI waited for 48 hours for Kohli to quit ODI leadership: Reports

Virat Kohli failed to win an ICC trophy as limited-overs captain. Pic: Getty Images

According to a report in PTI, Kohli’s days as limited-overs leader were all but over once India were dumped out of the T20 World Cup in the Super 12 round. However, the board wanted to hand Kohli an honorable exit and hence gave him 48 hours to voluntarily step down from ODI leadership. When he didn’t, the BCCI decided to take the big call.

While announcing the team for the Test series against South Africa, the BCCI informed:

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee also decided to name Mr Rohit Sharma as the Captain of the ODI & T20I teams going forward.”

Rohit was also named vice-captain for the Tests, replacing Ajinkya Rahane even though the latter kept his place in the team as a batter.

Coming back to Kohli, the report claimed that the former ODI and T20I skipper was not the most popular man in the Indian dressing room. The report quoted a player (unnamed) who had been of the Indian team a couple of years back, as saying:

"The biggest problem with Virat has always been trust issues. He speaks about clear communication but where he had lost respect as a leader is lack of communication."

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the BCCI posted an appreciation tweet for Kohli, describing him as a captain who led with pure grit, passion and determination.

