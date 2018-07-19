Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England vs India 2018: 5 key players for India in the Test series

2.77K   //    19 Jul 2018, 18:48 IST

The most hotly anticipated series in recent history for Indian cricket has finally arrived. The 6 matches in this tour leading up to this game have been an even 3-3, with the Indians winning the T20I series and the English dominating the last two ODIs to clinch the series.

Now, it is time for the real test – the Test series. Arguably the toughest assignment for captain Kohli since he took over the reins against Australia, this 5-match Test series has garnered a lot of buzz. All eyes will be on India and England as the two strong sides clash in what is set to be a closely fought contest.

After the 2011 whitewash and a disappointing end to a tour that ended in a 3-1 defeat, India will be looking to shed the conception that they are a weak touring side as England look to climb further in the rankings, aiming to continue their winning momentum into the Test series.

With stalwarts James Anderson and Stuart Broad bolstering the pace attack in what will be pace-friendly conditions, a real challenge awaits the Indian batsmen. The English also have a formidable batting line up, and with Alastair Cook in great form, scoring 180 against India A and Joe Root finding his mojo against India with 2 excellent centuries in the ODI series, the Indian bowlers have a tough task on their hands.

#1 Virat Kohli

CRICKET-RSA-IND-TEST
How will Kohli the Test batsman fare?

Virat Kohli seemingly cannot be kept out of any conversation involving the Test series, and his return to England for Tests is a tantalising one. With much talk about his previous tour of England in 2014, where he scored only 134 runs across 5 matches at an average of 13.40 with a highest score of 39, there is a lot of anticipation regarding how Kohli will bat in this series.

He has looked in good nick so far in the T20I and ODI series, coming into great form in the latter part of the ODI series. He will be looking to put his dismal record in England behind him and make this a tour to remember.

