5 Legends who retired from Test cricket at the Oval

The international cricket ground in Kennington, London, The Oval has witnessed the end of many legendary cricketers, here are five of the best.

The Oval hosted first-ever Test match played on the English soil

The Oval in England is one of the most iconic cricket grounds in the world. Established in 1845, the ground hosted the first Test played on English soil in 1880. This is also the same venue where the legendary Test of 1882 between England and Australia took place, giving rise to the Ashes series.

Traditionally, the final Test of the season is played at the Oval. Thus, it becomes the perfect venue for cricketers to retire with a sense of history behind them. The Oval has witnessed the unforgettable last innings of Don Bradman which remains one of the greatest moments in cricket history.

Most recently, England’s most successful Test batsman Alastair Cook announced his retirement. The fifth Test match of the series is his last, and the Oval will host it. Here are five other legends who chose to end their Test career at the Oval.

#5 Don Bradman - Australia (1948)

Don Bradman was bowled for a duck in his last Test innings

The greatest batsman of all-time, one who averaged 99.94 for every time he came out to bat, decided to conclude his glorious career at the picturesque Oval. Bradman’s final inning is well-known to everyone and what happened then is a part of cricketing folklore.

Don Bradman had announced that his England’s tour of 1948 would be his last. Despite his waning powers, Bradman amassed 2,428 runs on the tour at an average of 89.92 with 11 centuries. Australia’s ‘invincibles’ went into the fifth and last Test at the Oval with a series lead of 3-0.

Saturday, 14th August 1948, the first day of the Oval Test, Bradman came out to bat at the fall of the first wicket on 117. The legend received a standing ovation from the public and took his guard amidst the emotional scene. Wrist-spinner Eric Hollies’ second ball to the master went through the defence of the batting giant whose batting average would then eternally be 99.94.

The Oval that day witnessed the most sensational retirement in cricket.

