Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 longest Test knocks against India 

Pranjal Mech
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
999   //    01 Jul 2018, 15:39 IST

Alastair Cook India England Cricket
Alastair Cook made his Test debut against India and has an impressive record against the Men in Blue

Test cricket is the true pinnacle of the Gentleman's Game wherein the players' temperament, attitude, quality, and endurance are tested to the core. Only the finest players can make it big in the longest format of the game and achieve true greatness.

The five-day format can prove unforgiving for players who are sometimes forced to bowl and field under the scorching sun for long hours. It can be equally taxing for the batsmen whose concentration and fitness are put to the test like no other.

Spending long hours at the crease is no easy task and very few players have been able to survive and face more than 500 balls in an innings in Test cricket history.

The Indian cricket team have also been on the receiving end on a few occasions where opposition batsmen have made them toil on the field for hours on end.

Let's have a look at the five longest knocks that have been played against India in terms of balls faced in Test history.

#5 Alastair Cook - 545 balls

3rd Test, India tour of England at Birmingham, August 10-13, 2011

Alastair Cook has been one of England's greatest ever Test batsmen in history and though his powers may be on the decline now, he has been a phenomenal servant for England cricket as a player at the top of the order as well as captain.

India's tour of England in 2011 was a big disaster for MS Dhoni's side as they were whitewashed 4-0 in the Test series, lost the lone T20I as well as the five-match ODI series 3-0.

The Test series was a one-sided affair as the hosts completely dominated the proceedings and during the third Test at Birmingham, Alastair Cook made merry of the hapless Indian bowling by playing a mammoth inning of 294 which came of 545 balls - still his highest score in Test cricket.

Cook spent 773 minutes in the middle as he smashed 33 boundaries during his knock that helped England post 710 on the board in their first innings. England skipper Andrew Strauss declared the England innings at the fall of Cook's wicket, dismissed by Ishant Sharma.

India, who were dismissed for 224 in the first innings, fared only marginally better in the second innings, scoring 244 runs as England won the match by an innings and 242 runs.

As expected, Alastair Cook bagged the Man-of-the-Match award.

Page 1 of 5 Next
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team Sri Lanka Cricket Brendon McCullum Sanath Jayasuriya Headingley Cricket Stadium
3 best Test Knocks by Indians against England in England...
RELATED STORY
5 longest individual Test innings since 1990 (in minutes...
RELATED STORY
Fate enjoyed by Indian Captains in Test series in England
RELATED STORY
All-time combined India-England ODI XI
RELATED STORY
India-England Test XI of the modern era (last 25 years)
RELATED STORY
England vs India: 5 reasons why India can win Test series...
RELATED STORY
Eng vs Ind: 5 potential threats to India in Limited Overs...
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest ODI wins for Team India against England in...
RELATED STORY
5 left-handed batsmen who loved batting against India
RELATED STORY
5 Vital players for India during the Limited Overs Series...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
1st IT20 | Tue, 03 Jul, 04:30 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd IT20 | Fri, 06 Jul, 04:30 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd IT20 | Sun, 08 Jul, 01:00 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us