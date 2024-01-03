5 lowest totals by South Africa in Test history ft. India in 2024

South Africa were blown apart by a recharged Indian bowling unit in the second Test in Newlands, Cape Town, on Wednesday. The Proteas could only muster 55 runs in their first innings after winning the toss and were unable to bat an entire session.

South Africa are one of the most formidable Test sides, especially in the post-apartheid era when the likes of Kepler Wessels, Jonty Rhodes, and Allan Donald took charge. The baton was then passed onto the likes of Jacques Kallis, Herschelle Gibbs, and Graeme Smith, who took the nation to the top of the Test rankings.

The famed Proteas side that claimed the No.1 ranking had other formidable names like Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, and Dale Steyn.

While South Africa's red-ball history in recent times is glittered with memorable moments, it also comprises some forgettable moments. Their failures in the subcontinent coupled with some horrid overseas tours following the transition period come across as ugly patches in a fine tapestry that is South African cricket.

On that note, let us take a look at the five lowest totals by South Africa in Test history.

#1 55 - South Africa vs India (2nd Test; 2024; Newlands, Cape Town)

South Africa's dismal 55 all-out comes across as their lowest Test total since 1932. Dean Elgar's Test farewell was marred as the Indian pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Mukesh Kumar ran riot with the new ball.

Siraj recorded his best Test figures of 6-15 as only two South African batters reached double figures. The Proteas had won the toss and opted to bat first, hoping to survive the initial onslaught and make the most of the bright and sunny conditions on a dryish surface.

However, the pitch was much livelier than expected, resulting in the Indian pacers making the new ball talk and putting the hosts under extreme pressure. The inexperienced Proteas batting unit could not cope with Siraj and his outswingers as well as the ones that nipped back in.

#2 73 - South Africa vs Sri Lanka (1st Test; 2018; Galle)

South Africa were one of the most formidable sides away from home, but the sheen slowly faded away, and they, like most sides, tended to struggle in alien conditions.

The Proteas were skittled out for a paltry 73 in the fourth innings while attempting to chase 352 against Sri Lanka in Galle in 2018. It is to be noted that the visitors had only managed to score 126 in the first innings.

South African batters had no answers to the spin trio of Rangana Herath, Dilruwan Perera, and Lakshan Sandakan as they bowled all of the 28.5 overs in the fourth innings and shared the 10 wickets between them.

Perera emerged as the pick of the bowlers with match-winning figures of 6-32.

#3 79 - South Africa vs India (3rd Test; 2015; Nagpur)

South Africa's tour of India in 2015 was a forgettable one as they proceeded to lose the four-match Test series by a 3-0 margin. However, their lowest point in the series came in the third Test in Nagpur, where they were bowled out for just 79 runs.

In a relatively low-scoring encounter, the Proteas were initially on top by bowling out India for just 215 in the first innings, but they found themselves on the back foot almost immediately as their batting unit was dismantled by the Indian spinners. The trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Amit Mishra shared the 10 wickets, with Ashwin claiming a fifer.

The off-spinner bettered his already impressive efforts with a seven-wicket haul in the second innings as South Africa fell short of the 310-run target by 124 runs.

The Proteas were reduced to 12-5 at one point in the first innings and were at risk of recording one of the lowest totals ever. A fighting knock by JP Duminy saved the visitors from that fate, and they were vocal in expressing their displeasure over the pitch as well in the aftermath of the game.

#4 83 - South Africa vs England (3rd Test; 2016; Wanderers, Johannesburg)

The Proteas were bowled out for 83 at home by England in a contest that they went on to lose by seven wickets.

South Africa were only trailing by 10 runs after both sides played out their first innings but lost the plot entirely during the second time of asking with the bat.

Stuart Broad ran the show with figures of 6-17, while other pacers - Ben Stokes, Steven Finn, and James Anderson - also pitched in to complete the proceedings.

The win gave England an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series.

#5 84 - South Africa vs India (1st Test; 2006; Wanderers, Johannesburg)

Apart from the 2021 tour, Team India's 2006 tour marked an excellent chance for the Men in Blue to script a series win in South Africa. India secured a famous win in the opening Test of the series in Johannesburg, where South Africa were bowled out for 84 in the first innings itself.

S Sreesanth ran through the Proteas' batting unit with his searing pace, swing, and bounce to claim figures of 5-40. With India scoring 249 runs in the first innings, it helped them amass a sizeable lead, which proved to be the difference in the end as the hosts lost the Test by 123 runs.

Can South Africa bounce back after recording one of their lowest totals in Test history against India in Cape Town? Let us know what you think.

