5 major statements made by Gautam Gambhir in interview with Cheteshwar Pujara amid ENG vs IND 2025 series

England and India are currently battling it out in a five-match Test series, part of the 2025–27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. The hosts began the series on a positive note, winning the opening Test at Headingley in Leeds by five wickets while chasing 371.

However, Shubman Gill-led India bounced back in style, securing a dominant 336-run win in the second Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham, to level the series 1-1. Meanwhile, the third Test began on Thursday, July 10, at Lord’s, with England ending Day 1 at 251/4.

Amid the ongoing third Test, Sony Sports Network released an interview featuring India head coach Gautam Gambhir in conversation with Cheteshwar Pujara. On that note, we take a look at five key statements made by Gambhir during the interview.

5 major statements made by Gautam Gambhir in interview with Cheteshwar Pujara

#1 “Happening in all three departments” - Gautam Gambhir reflects on India’s transition phase

India head coach Gautam Gambhir reflected on the ongoing transition within the team across all three departments, pointing out that adapting in white-ball formats is relatively easier compared to the red-ball game.

In 2024, senior players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja retired from T20Is after clinching the World Cup. Meanwhile, legendary spinner Ravichandran Ashwin bid farewell to international cricket in December 2024 during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. More recently, both Rohit and Kohli also stepped away from red-ball cricket in May.

Speaking about the changing landscape, Gambhir said:

“Good, you spoke about transition. It is important for all of us to understand that when a team goes through this, transition in white-ball is much easier than in red-ball cricket. Probably for the first time, the transition is happening in all three departments. Not many times has this happened in the past — you see the batting unit, the fast bowling and spin department. We've got to be patient and keep backing the right boys with the right intent and guys who are thinking team ahead of anything else.”

#2 “Coaching is much tougher than playing” - Gautam Gambhir reflects on his transition from player to coach

India’s ace batter Cheteshwar Pujara posed an interesting question to head coach Gautam Gambhir during the interaction, asking how coaching differs from playing, especially since the latter has also represented the nation at the highest level.

In response, the 43-year-old stated that both roles are very different. As a player, one can control many aspects of the game, which isn’t the case when coaching a team.

“Both the jobs are different. I think coaching is much tougher than playing. When you are playing you can control a lot of things, at least you can control your own performance. You are accountable to a certain extent. But when you are coaching, what exactly can you do? You can share your experiences, you can be honest.You have no agendas, you are thinking team first. There is no insecurity. In any sport the worst thing is insecurity,” Gambhir said.

“When you are playing for India, there is so much competition that everyone is on the edge. So you make sure you make players feel wanted, make them feel secure and give them an environment to express themselves. Everyone has their right to have an opinion about the culture of that dressing room and every opinion for me will matter,” he added.

#3 “It is an Indian team” - Gambhir on the pressure of coaching and delivering results

During the interview with Cheteshwar Pujara, Gautam Gambhir also stressed that delivering results was crucial, particularly when coaching the Indian cricket team. The 43-year-old stated that he doesn’t believe in making excuses and added:

“I’ll tell you one thing, results are important. We come from a country where we are the proudest cricketing nation in the world. They expect us to give them results. Because we are a young team we don't want to give excuses. I don't believe in that. It is an Indian team. There could be a less experienced and a more experienced team, with more experienced and less experienced individuals. You've got to keep backing them. Sometimes they will make more mistakes than people who've got experience. Very important for the coaching staff not to compromise on results but make sure we keep backing the boys and tell them to walk the right path.”

The Indian head coach also admitted that he finds it difficult to switch off between games. He illustrated this by sharing that even at the very moment India won the second Test against England, his mind was already occupied with planning the team combination for the third game. Gambhir remarked:

“I still haven't understood how do I switch off. You have probably asked me the toughest question. I actually never switch off. It is very funny and weird. When we won the last Test match, the moment we won, the first thing that came in my mind was what the combination is going to be for the next match. When I went back to my room I was thinking how does that work, you have just won a Test match and you have already started thinking about how we can win the next one. But I actually don't switch off. When I am on a tour, everyday is a switch on.”

#4 “You are here for a purpose; it's not a holiday” - Gautam Gambhir clarifies stance on family restrictions

During the interview, head coach Gautam Gambhir was also asked to share his thoughts on the team’s family policy, which was introduced after India’s disappointing performance in the 2024–25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. As per the rule, the presence of families on overseas tours was restricted, allowing them to accompany players for only 14 days if the tour extended beyond 45 days.

Responding to the question, the 43-year-old acknowledged the importance of family support but emphasized the professional commitment required while representing the country. He stated that players must remember they are on national duty and not on a vacation. Gambhir said:

“Family's role is important. But you've got to understand one thing, you are here for a purpose. It's not a holiday. You are here for a huge purpose. Very few people are on this tour and have the opportunity to make the country proud. I am not against having families with us. But if your focus is towards making your country proud and you are committed to that goal and cause, it is far more important than any other thing.”

#5 “There was a thinking behind” - Gambhir opens up on India’s delayed declaration at Edgbaston

India’s late declaration on Day 4 of the second Test against England at Edgbaston sparked debate, as they chose to end their innings at 427/6, setting England a daunting target of 608 despite rain being forecast for the final day. As expected, Day 5 saw a 100-minute washout, but the visitors still went on to secure a commanding 336-run victory.

Addressing the delayed declaration, head coach Gautam Gambhir said:

“You can have your own opinion. I am sure if things didn't work our way a lot of people would have criticized. We are happy to accept that criticism until it is constructive. There was a thinking behind that we wanted to get England out of the game and get them to play in a certain way where they feel that they have to defend 100 overs. They have never been in that position where they have had to defend 100 overs to save a Test match.”

“They have always been in a position where they had to get 350 runs in 100 overs, where they are chasing 3.5 runs per over, where they are always in the game. But we wanted to test them — is there another facet to their game, and do they have the mental toughness to defend 100 overs? That would have always kept us in the game. I'm sure if we hadn't gotten the result, I am ready to face criticism — that's my job. But I have always believed that if we take the wrong decision but with the right intent, that is always acceptable. Every decision we take is with the right intent,” he added.

The victory also marked India’s maiden win at the venue after eight unsuccessful attempts.

