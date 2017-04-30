5 memorable moments from India vs Sri Lanka that don’t fade away

Here are 5 memorable moments from the match that dont fade away, quite like the Axe Signature range of body perfumes.

Sri Lanka created a record by completing the highest ever successful chase in Champions Trophy history

Sri Lanka, with a thumping win over India yesterday, have balanced the scales and made the Group B table wide open. After a humiliating defeat at the hands of South Africa, Sri Lanka created a record by completing the highest ever successful chase in Champions Trophy history.

After India put up 321 in the first innings, it looked like Sri Lanka were heading for an exit. However, a splendid batting effort and some poor bowling by India ensured all 4 teams in the group are in with a real shout of making the semis.

Here are 5 memorable moments from the match that don’t fade away, quite like the Axe Signature range of body perfumes:

#1 Shikhar Dhawan’s masterclass

Dhawan smashed 15 fours and a solitary six in his knock of 125 in just 128 balls

Champions Trophy was made for ShikharDhawan and he was made for the tournament! In just his second edition of the ICC tournament, Dhawan, with his third century, became the joint highest century maker in Champions Trophy history.

The 31-year-old settled quickly and showed an array of strokes that had the Lankan bowlers scratching their heads thinking which ball to bowl to him. Dhawan smashed 15 fours and a solitary six in his knock of 125 in just 128 balls and set the platform up for yet another 300+ score for India.