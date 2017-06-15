5 memorable moments from the Pakistan vs England semi-final that don’t fade away

Pakistan trounced England by eight wickets to knock the hosts out of the tournament.

Pakistan cruised past the hosts to enter the semi-finals

Having swept aside all opposition in the group stage, the hosts were expected to continue their good run when they faced a strong pace attack from Pakistan in the first semi-final of the Champions Trophy 2017.

However, the tournament’s most famed batting line-up was bundled out for 211 in 49.5 overs. Pakistan’s bowlers were outstanding on the day, the batsmen performed without pressure, and the fielding unit was also exceptional.

Pakistan outplayed England in all departments to become the first semi-finalists of the prestigious tournament.

#1 Unreal catch from Fakhar Zaman

Moeen Ali was caught by Fakhar Zaman off Junaid Khan and how! A top edge on the pull and it seemed that the ball would land safely. But Zaman, at deep square, sprinted to his left and held on even as he almost hit the turf. He stretched his hands out and the ball stuck as yet again, Moeen Ali fell to a short ball.

The stunning catch by Zaman had the spectators obsessing over it. Ali had to walk back for 11 runs to add to England's misery.