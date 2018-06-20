Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 mind-boggling cricket facts you probably did not know

These amazing records in cricket are still unparalleled and unknown

Nikhil Chauhan
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 20 Jun 2018, 16:37 IST
1.21K

It is said that records are meant to be broken. While one may wonder about the uncertainties of the game, cricket has been a sport that has never failed to surprise its audience. While most of the records are well known and are often a part of the natural discourse about cricket, there are so many instances which are never talked about. That for the game brings the uniqueness and curiosity about the figures that have baffled every cricket fan.


England v Australia - 3rd Royal London ODI

Cricket as a major sport has witnessed many spectacles. These records have time and again proved one player's dominance over the sport. Sachin Tendulkar's 100th 100 or Don Bradman's record average in Test Cricket. Some of these records are famous and well acquainted to every cricket fan. 

Some of the facts and figures, though, always remain on the back seat. These stats are often uncompromisable and promise different outlook for a player has he played more matches. Vinod Kambli's career, for example, is rightly laid out as an example of a player who could have been a legend in the game. 

Here, we talk about other such figures which might not be well known to you, but will surely challenge your cricket knowledge.

Wilfred Rhodes took 4204 wickets in First Class Cricket


The MCC England Cricket Team In The West Indies
The MCC England Cricket Team In The West Indies

Wilfred Rhodes, England First Class player is known to have taken 4 thousand wickets in his career. Rhodes, who appeared for 58 test matches for England Cricket Team, took 127 wickets and followed it up with 2,325 career runs. He also became the first Englishman to complete the double of 1000 runs and 100 test wickets in Test Cricket.

Wilfred Rhodes holds the record for maximum appearances in First Class cricket, with a total tally of 1,110 matches and also the record holder of most wickets in First Class Cricket. Wilfred Rhodes has completed the double figures of 100 wickets and 100 0 runs a record 16 times and is the oldest player to play test Cricket at the age of 52 years and165 days.

