5 debatable decisions taken by Indian selectors in recent times

Varun Devanathan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 525 // 03 Oct 2018, 13:20 IST

The exclusion of Karun Nair from the Indian team for the West Indies Test Series has brought the attention of Indian fans to an issue which deserves a lot of focus. The selection of the Indian team is always a debatable topic but the way it has been done in the recent times has only added layers to the debate.

The Indian selectors, in unison with the Indian Captain, have made some of the most bizarre decisions that an Indian cricket fan has ever seen. The present selection committee has made a habit of this and this definitely deserves the attention of BCCI and the cricket fans.

The present selectors have made a number of decisions which have been devoid of any logic and the frequency of such errors also seem to be increasing. In the last year or so the frequency of such decisions seems to have increased.

While the selectors have taken some bad decisions on their own, some of the other controversial decisions have been forced because of the preference that the Indian team management and the captain have displayed for some players.

Let's have a look at some of the decisions taken by the selectors in recent times which haven't been quite up to the mark.

#5 Shreyas Iyer being dropped for the Asia Cup

Shreyas Iyer is one of the most talented batsmen in the Indian setup at present. He has been identified as the player who would replace Virat Kohli in the Indian team once he retires. He has been earmarked as the future Indian captain.

The selectors though haven't treated him in a way that is deserving of a player whom you consider as the future of Indian batting. Iyer was a part of the Indian squad for the England ODI series and he didn't get a single game in the entire tour.

Iyer was axed from the Indian squad for the Asia Cup at a time when you would have expected him to make it to the Playing XI in the absence of Virat Kohli after not being given a single chance throughout the England series.

