Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 debatable decisions taken by Indian selectors in recent times

Varun Devanathan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
525   //    03 Oct 2018, 13:20 IST

Image result for karun nair 303

The exclusion of Karun Nair from the Indian team for the West Indies Test Series has brought the attention of Indian fans to an issue which deserves a lot of focus. The selection of the Indian team is always a debatable topic but the way it has been done in the recent times has only added layers to the debate.

The Indian selectors, in unison with the Indian Captain, have made some of the most bizarre decisions that an Indian cricket fan has ever seen. The present selection committee has made a habit of this and this definitely deserves the attention of BCCI and the cricket fans.

The present selectors have made a number of decisions which have been devoid of any logic and the frequency of such errors also seem to be increasing. In the last year or so the frequency of such decisions seems to have increased.

While the selectors have taken some bad decisions on their own, some of the other controversial decisions have been forced because of the preference that the Indian team management and the captain have displayed for some players.

Let's have a look at some of the decisions taken by the selectors in recent times which haven't been quite up to the mark.

#5 Shreyas Iyer being dropped for the Asia Cup

Image result for shreyas iyer odi

Shreyas Iyer is one of the most talented batsmen in the Indian setup at present. He has been identified as the player who would replace Virat Kohli in the Indian team once he retires. He has been earmarked as the future Indian captain.

The selectors though haven't treated him in a way that is deserving of a player whom you consider as the future of Indian batting. Iyer was a part of the Indian squad for the England ODI series and he didn't get a single game in the entire tour.

Iyer was axed from the Indian squad for the Asia Cup at a time when you would have expected him to make it to the Playing XI in the absence of Virat Kohli after not being given a single chance throughout the England series.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Murali Vijay Karun Nair
Varun Devanathan
ANALYST
England vs India: 3 Unexpected decisions taken by India...
RELATED STORY
Most wickets taken by Indian pacers in a Test series
RELATED STORY
5 most confusing decisions taken by Virat Kohli as captain
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Individual Performances by Indian players in India...
RELATED STORY
Ind vs Eng 2018: 2 Indian players who should have been...
RELATED STORY
England vs India: 5 players who are unlucky to miss out...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 highest successful chases by...
RELATED STORY
5 best Test centuries at Lord's by Indian batsmen 
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why the Indian batting has failed in this series.
RELATED STORY
5 Most Prolific Bowlers for India against England in ODIs
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep
ENG 332/10 & 423/8
IND 292/10 & 345/10
England win by 118 runs
ENG VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us