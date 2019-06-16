5 most innovative marketing campaigns around the 2019 Cricket World Cup

The 2019 Cricket World Cup is now in full swing as the 10 teams in question face each other for the right to finish among the top four and play in the semi-finals. Fans across the world are preparing for the biggest clash of the tournament as India and Pakistan get ready to face off on Sunday, the 16th of June. The World Cup is also a time when brands in India establish a strong connection with the fan base as they design campaigns based on the Indian team doing well at the tournament.

While there have been many iconic World Cup marketing campaigns in the past, like the revolutionary Mauka Mauka campaign designed by Star Sports during the 2015 World Cup and the Apple Singh 1999 World Cup commercial created by ESPN Star Sports, we take a look at five of the most innovative marketing campaigns around the 2019 Cricket World Cup:

1) #SockThem - Puma

Puma have come out with an interesting concept that capitalises on Indian captain Virat Kohli's aggressive playing style, along with his consistently incredible batting, to come up with the #SockThem anthem. Sung by Indian rapper Divine, the song is an energetic ode to the Indian fans who can help the team do well by embracing the song and using it to intimidate opponents.

The central theme for the campaign was born out of a gesture made by Kohli while playing against Australia. He responded to Pat Cummins' comment that he would not score a century in Australia by scoring a century in the first match and gesturing that he lets his bat do the talking. The #SockThem campaign emphasises defeating your opponent and then using banter to rub it in!

2) #OurMomentIsNow - Daniel Wellington

Daniel Wellington have come up with a subtly crafted campaign that emphasises the importance of capitalising on the moment and making it count, by connecting it with the Indian team and their quest to regain the World Cup crown. To do the same, they would need to seize the moment and make the most of their abilities. Similarly, the campaign also sends a message to fans of the Indian team to make the moment count and ensure they give the team their full support.

Narrated by and featuring popular actor Ayushmaan Khurana, the campaign shows Indian cricketers Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav and talks about how their moment to deliver has come, and they need to get out on the cricket ground and deliver in their attempt to help India win the World Cup. They are encouraged to embrace the pressure and told that their fortunes are in their own hands.

Daniel Wellington have released a Blue Cricket Bayswater watch for both men and women. The watch itself comes in either black or eggshell-white dials, with details in rose gold or silver, along with a blue strap. Every fan that buys the watch will also receive a Limited Edition Cricket Fan Box that includes an exclusive Cricket Fan Collectible Card. They are holding a contest for fans by asking them o cheer for team India, with three lucky winners getting signed merchandise.

3) Fly to London - Coca Cola

The Coca Cola Fly to London campaign has stalwarts of Indian cinema in Paresh Rawal and Ranbir Kapoor, who are neighbours in the advertisement. Rawal drops in on Kapoor to see him watching a cricket match and drinking Coke. When Ranbir offers him a sip of Coke, Rawal says that he has already had his share and that is why he is going to London to watch the World Cup final. He then challenged Ranbir, asking him to either play the game, stand a chance to win and meet him in London, or sit at home and water his plants!

The theme of the campaign is that the bottle wrapper has a code which has to be texted to a certain number provided by Coke. The ones who are lucky and win will be chosen to go to London to watch the final of the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

4) Zomato Cricket Cup

Zomato have very smartly combined the need to order food while staying in and watching matches with the 2019 Cricket World Cup. Fans can get up to 100% cashback if they participate in a short prediction game within the Zomato app itself. There are generally three questions asked as part of a prediction game, and if fans get all three questions correct, they will be given 100% cashback.

This is a campaign that is focused on its primary aim of satiating users' hunger, and has utilised its users' time in a very useful manner by offering them the chance to display their knowledge and predicting outcomes. Based on the result of the matches, users can get their cashback, with one correct answer yielding 25% cashback, two giving 50% and three giving 100%.

5) Cricket ka Crown Hum Le Jayenge - Star Sports

A fun song makes this one of the most popular campaigns during the 2019 Cricket World Cup, with the focus being on banter and oneupmanship. The Star Sports campaign essentially pokes fun at the fact that the World Cup is being held in England, with the Queen delivering an address. Soon, people from the crowd reveal themselves to be fans of different countries, wearing their jerseys, all the while indulging in funny banter as they chase the World Cup crown (Cricket ka Crown Hum Le Jayenge).

The campaign plays on fan emotion and their confidence in their team and their ability to win the World Cup. They also made videos ahead of every India match, with the protagonist playing the Indian fan indulging in banter with fans of the team India are scheduled to face next.