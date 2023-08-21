5 nations which have never defeated Team India in international cricket

Team India is one of the most dominant sides in international cricket. The Men in Blue have won the ICC ODI World Cup twice besides capturing the inaugural T20 World Cup. India have also won the ICC Champions Trophy, Asia Cup and topped the rankings in all three formats of the game.

The aforementioned achievements highlight how big it is for any nation to register a win against Team India in international cricket. While the top-ranked teams have recorded wins against India regularly, the following five nations have never defeated Team India.

(Please Note: Teams that have played at least 3 matches against India are considered for this list.)

#1 Ireland

Ireland played against India for the first time in a one-off ODI match in 2007. The Men in Blue won that match quite comfortably. After that, India met Ireland in the group stage of the 2011 and 2015 ICC ODI World Cups, recording convincing wins in both games.

In the T20I format, India have played seven matches against Ireland, with the Irish team losing each of them. The first meeting between India and Ireland took place in ICC T20 World Cup 2009, while the other six games have been a part of bilateral series.

#2 Afghanistan

Another Test-playing nation to feature on this list is Afghanistan. The Asian team has recorded wins over Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, but they have not defeated Team India yet.

Afghanistan have played one Test, four T20Is, and three ODIs against India. They came close to defeating India in the Super 4 round of Asia Cup 2018, but that game eventually resulted in a tie. India have won the other seven matches against Afghanistan.

#3 UAE

UAE recently grabbed the headlines by recording a win against New Zealand in a T20I match. The United Arab Emirates team has battled against India four times in the international arena, but they have suffered big defeats in all four games.

India have battled UAE thrice in ODIs and once in T20Is. Their last meeting came in a T20I match during Asia Cup 2016, where India bulldozed UAE by nine wickets.

#4 Netherlands

Netherlands have been one of the most improved teams in recent years. The Dutch team has battled India thrice in international matches, with all three games taking place at the grand stage of World Cups.

Netherlands met India in the group stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 and the ICC ODI World Cups in 2011 and 2003, with Team India winning all three games. The next match between the two teams will take place in ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

#5 Hong Kong

Hong Kong have battled India thrice in Asia Cup matches. The two teams clashed in the 2008, 2018, and 2022 editions of the Asian tournament, with India defeating Hong Kong on all three occasions.

Hong Kong gave India a scare in the 2018 Asia Cup match, where Nizakat Khan and Anshy Rath stitched up a 174-run partnership for the first wicket in a chase of 286. However, India made a fantastic comeback and restricted Hong Kong to 259/8 in 50 overs.