5 new additions to BCCI's 2024-25 Central Contract list ft. Shreyas Iyer

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the 2024-25 central contract list on Monday (April 21). The contract is applicable from October 1, 2024 to September 30, 2025.

Ad

The contract is divided into four grades, namely Grade A+ (₹7 crore), Grade A (₹5 crore), Grade B (₹3 crore), and Grade C (₹1 crore).

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja retained their A+ contracts. Meanwhile, the likes of Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul were three of the players in Grade A. Notably, Pant has been promoted from Grade B to A.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Thereafter, Grade B consists of five players, while Grade C features 19 players. Grade C has seen a jump (15 in 2023-24) due to some of the players fulfilling the criteria of playing at least three Tests, eight ODIs, or 10 T20Is in a year.

On that note, let's take a look at the latest additions to the central contract list.

#1 Abhishek Sharma - Grade C

Explosive left-hander Abhishek Sharma made his way into the Indian T20I team with a sensational IPL 2024 season, where he slammed 484 runs to take Sunrisers Hyderabad to the final.

Ad

In his only second T20I, Sharma slammed a century against Zimbabwe in July 2024. After some good starts, the southpaw unleashed his aggressive intent to play a career-defining knock against England in Mumbai in February this year.

Abhishek Sharma smashed 135 off 54 balls to help India post 247 and eventually win by 150 runs. He hit the most sixes (13) by an Indian batter in a T20I inning. So far, he has garnered 535 runs in 16 innings at an average of 33.43 and a strike rate of 193.84, with two centuries and as many half centuries.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sharma has continued his good form for the Sunrisers in IPL 2025 as well, scoring 232 runs in seven appearances. With a knock of 141 off 55 balls against Punjab Kings, he registered the highest individual score by an Indian batter in IPL.

#2 Ishan Kishan - Grade C

Ishan Kishan was not included in last year's central contract list due to him showing reluctance to participate in domestic cricket, despite the board's directives. However, Kishan has found a place in Grade C after he represented and captained Jharkhand across all three formats in the 2024-25 domestic season.

Ad

Kishan is currently playing for the Sunrisers in IPL 2025, and has scored 138 runs in seven innings, with a top knock of 106*. The southpaw last played for India in a T20I game against Australia in Guwahati in November 2023.

#3 Shreyas Iyer - Grade B

Shreyas Iyer found a place in Grade B after he turned up to play for Mumbai in the 2024-25 domestic season. He was excluded from last year's contracts after reportedly missing a domestic game to engage in an IPL pre-season camp.

Ad

Nevertheless, Iyer made his ODI comeback last year, and since then has been a key contributor in the middle-order. The right-hander was the top-scorer for India in the 2025 Champions Trophy with 243 runs in five innings. His contributions played a key role in the side lifting the trophy.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Currently, Shreyas Iyer is leading the Punjab Kings in IPL 2025, and has garnered 263 runs in eight appearances, His best knock of 97* came against the Gujarat Titans in the team's opening game.

#4 Varun Chakaravarthy - Grade C

Mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy earned his maiden annual contract after playing four ODIs and 18 T20Is during the specified period. He made his international comeback after three years in October 2024.

Ad

Chakaravarthy emerged as the best bowler for the Men in Blue in the T20I series against Bangladesh and South Africa, with 17 wickets in seven games. After he again achieved the same feat against England with 14 wickets in five T20Is, the selectors included him in the Champions Trophy squad.

The 33-year-old played a key role in India's title victory in the ICC event. He was the best bowler for the side with nine wickets in three games, with the best figures of 5/42 against New Zealand.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chakaravarthy has been in good form in IPL 2025, with 10 wickets in seven games for Kolkata Knight Riders.

#5 Nitish Kumar Reddy - Grade C

Talented all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy proved his merit in IPL 2024 by scoring 303 runs and picking up three wickets for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. As a result, he received a call-up for the T20I series against Bangladesh.

In his only second game, Reddy smashed 74 off 34 and took two wickets to help India secure a dominating victory by 86 runs.

Ad

Thereafter, he showcased his talent in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. He garnered 298 runs and picked up five wickets in five games. During the series, he became the first Indian player to score a century while batting at No. 8 or lower in Australia.

Due to his consistent performances, Reddy has been awarded a maiden annual contract by the BCCI. Meanwhile, the 21-year-old has produced mediocre returns in IPL 2025, with 131 runs in six innings, with a top score of 32.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Rathi Tejas is a Sports journalist and editor who has a special focus on Cricket and MMA at Sportskeeda. A former district-level cricketer, he has a work experience of more than 4 years and engages in ethical and accurate reporting by relying on trusted outlets and staying away from speculative publications for the benefit of his audience.



A Master's degree holder in Engineering, Tejas began his journey as a sports fan after watching a live match on television in his childhood. His favorite Sports athlete is Yuvraj Singh due to the superstar allrounder's match-winning performances, and his contributions in 2011 World Cup left a lasting impact on him.



Tejas, who has plied his trade at reputed organizations like CricTracker, One Cricket, and Sports Tiger in the past, feels his Cricket articles being viral in India and Bangladesh are a highlight of his professional life so far.



In his free time, he likes to listen to music, and indulges the adventurer within himself by travelling to new locations. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news