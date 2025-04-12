Abhishek Sharma displays a special note after cracking sensational 40-ball ton in SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Abhishek Sharma pulled out a special handwritten note after bringing a sensational century against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday, April 12. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad served as the host of Match 27 of IPL 2025.
After opting to bat first, PBKS were off to a sublime start, with Priyansh Arya (36) continuing his good form. Thereafter, Shreyas Iyer (82) and Prabhsimran Singh (42) were the chief contributors to help the side maintain dominance. In the end, Marcus Stoinis slammed 34 off 11 to boost the Kings to a 245-run total. Harshal Patel was the wrecker-in-chief with four wickets.
Thereafter, Sharma and Travis Head stunned PBKS' bowling unit with their relentless assault. The duo displayed their attacking prowess and managed to take out 83 runs in the powerplay.
During their onslaught, Abhishek Sharma got two reprieves - a wicket on a no ball and one dropped catch by Yuzvendra Chahal. Meanwhile, Head continued his hitting, before being dismissed for 66 off 37 by Chahal in the 13th over.
Soon after, Sharma brought up his second IPL century off 40 balls, with a nudge towards the mid-wicket. After raising his bat, Sharma pulled out the paper, with its note reading as:
"This one is for the Orange Army"
Check out Abhishek Sharma's celebration below:
Abhishek Sharma registers the highest individual score by an Indian batter in IPL
Despite SRH gaining control of the game, Abhishek Sharma showed no mercy to the PBKS bowlers after completing the century. He maintained his aggressive intent and smashed 141 off 55 balls, before Arshdeep Singh dismissed him. Sharma's innings comprised 10 sixes and 14 fours.
With this knock, Sharma created history by registering the highest individual score by an Indian batter in the tournament's history.
Check out the list of the highest individual scores in IPL:
175* - Chris Gayle (RCB) vs PWI, 2013
158* - B McCullum (KKR) vs RCB, 2008
141 - Abhishek Sharma (SRH) vs PBKS, 2025
140* - Quinton de Kock (LSG) vs KKR, 2022
133* - AB de Villiers (RCB) vs MI, 2015
Abhishek Sharma's knock eventually helped SRH to seal the 246-run chase with nine balls to spare. They moved from tenth to eighth position in the points table.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS