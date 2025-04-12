Abhishek Sharma displays a special note after cracking sensational 40-ball ton in SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Abhishek Sharma pulled out a special handwritten note after bringing a sensational century against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday, April 12. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad served as the host of Match 27 of IPL 2025.

Ad

After opting to bat first, PBKS were off to a sublime start, with Priyansh Arya (36) continuing his good form. Thereafter, Shreyas Iyer (82) and Prabhsimran Singh (42) were the chief contributors to help the side maintain dominance. In the end, Marcus Stoinis slammed 34 off 11 to boost the Kings to a 245-run total. Harshal Patel was the wrecker-in-chief with four wickets.

Thereafter, Sharma and Travis Head stunned PBKS' bowling unit with their relentless assault. The duo displayed their attacking prowess and managed to take out 83 runs in the powerplay.

Ad

Trending

During their onslaught, Abhishek Sharma got two reprieves - a wicket on a no ball and one dropped catch by Yuzvendra Chahal. Meanwhile, Head continued his hitting, before being dismissed for 66 off 37 by Chahal in the 13th over.

Soon after, Sharma brought up his second IPL century off 40 balls, with a nudge towards the mid-wicket. After raising his bat, Sharma pulled out the paper, with its note reading as:

"This one is for the Orange Army"

Ad

Check out Abhishek Sharma's celebration below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Abhishek Sharma registers the highest individual score by an Indian batter in IPL

Despite SRH gaining control of the game, Abhishek Sharma showed no mercy to the PBKS bowlers after completing the century. He maintained his aggressive intent and smashed 141 off 55 balls, before Arshdeep Singh dismissed him. Sharma's innings comprised 10 sixes and 14 fours.

With this knock, Sharma created history by registering the highest individual score by an Indian batter in the tournament's history.

Ad

Check out the list of the highest individual scores in IPL:

175* - Chris Gayle (RCB) vs PWI, 2013

158* - B McCullum (KKR) vs RCB, 2008

141 - Abhishek Sharma (SRH) vs PBKS, 2025

140* - Quinton de Kock (LSG) vs KKR, 2022

133* - AB de Villiers (RCB) vs MI, 2015

Abhishek Sharma's knock eventually helped SRH to seal the 246-run chase with nine balls to spare. They moved from tenth to eighth position in the points table.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Rathi Tejas is a Sports journalist and editor who has a special focus on Cricket and MMA at Sportskeeda. A former district-level cricketer, he has a work experience of more than 4 years and engages in ethical and accurate reporting by relying on trusted outlets and staying away from speculative publications for the benefit of his audience.



A Master's degree holder in Engineering, Tejas began his journey as a sports fan after watching a live match on television in his childhood. His favorite Sports athlete is Yuvraj Singh due to the superstar allrounder's match-winning performances, and his contributions in 2011 World Cup left a lasting impact on him.



Tejas, who has plied his trade at reputed organizations like CricTracker, One Cricket, and Sports Tiger in the past, feels his Cricket articles being viral in India and Bangladesh are a highlight of his professional life so far.



In his free time, he likes to listen to music, and indulges the adventurer within himself by travelling to new locations. Know More