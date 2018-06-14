5 of the best autobiographies of a cricketer

Cricketers talk about their life and journey into the world of cricket and spill some secrets of their own in their autobiographies.

Nikhil Chauhan CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 14 Jun 2018, 14:48 IST

More than cricket for a cricketing fan, the real curiosity lies behind how their favorite players lead their lives. Every fan wants to learn more about his favorite player and more than that, his personal life. The very reason a cricketer's autobiography is a good read for the reader can be compared to the emotional connect each fan has to their favorite cricketer. They love knowing their players and sometimes wants to imitate their lives in going about things. Matthew Hayden has inspired many by showcasing his simple farm life in his autobiography, while Kevin Pietersen created a stir in the cricketing world by revealing the secrets behind English dressing room.

These books have changed perspectives and allowed the fans to re-discover the life of their favorite players after cricket. It has enabled them to learn more and know more.

We are curious to know how Sachin Tendulkar became Sachin Tendulkar and very adamant about knowing the details about everything. India, for more reasons than one, has always found their heroes in the form of cricket players, and getting to know about these players only adds to the fan's curiosities. They love hearing from their favorite player and a first-hand account of what prevailed their cricketing careers is but a treat for them. Much to the advent of Social Media, these fans never fail to share, like and tag people in candid videos of cricketers appearing on their social platforms.

M.S Dhoni's videos with his daughter Ziva, or the recent Virat Kohli's beard grooming video shared K.L Rahul going viral are all but proof that we want to know more about their personal life. Autobiographies, for some, serves this purpose while others find ways to understand their player's take on various incidents and scandals that happened during their cricketing time. The much controversial 'Monkeygate' incident or Azharuddin in the fixing scandal. We love to know about them. More the merrier.

That being said, let us look at the 5 best cricketing autobiographies:

Sunny Days by Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar

Test Cricket respected him with much honor and regard. West Indies fiery attack was afraid of him. He boasted an average of 65.45 against their lethal pace attack. Sunil Gavaskar is one of the most lovable cricketers even today. He is funny and electric, his commentary is music to ears and makes the game more interesting.

Gavaskar's story of being swapped at childbirth to a fisherman's baby is all the more enriching because of what he has achieved for the Indian cricket. In Sunny Days, he lays out his entire life with wit and humor about how this lost baby became record holder and one of the greatest cricket player.