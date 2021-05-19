5 of Wasim Jaffer's most sarcastic tweets

Former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer has become very popular on social media of late thanks to his unique tweets. The Punjab Kings batting coach has mastered the 'meme game' and used it to perfection to describe the recent happenings in cricket.

Jaffer has offered his views through various memes and even used them to give savage replies to other Twitter users. Wasim has also sent 'cryptic messages' to the Indian cricket team skipper, suggesting the changes Team India should make in case they do not perform well in a match.

It would not be an understatement to say that a considerable number of Wasim Jaffer's 387,000 Twitter followers have flocked to him because of his sarcastic tweets. In this article, we will look at five of his best posts on the micro-blogging platform.

1. Wasim Jaffer takes a dig at the Aussies

Wasim Jaffer referred to the infamous ball-tampering scandal in this tweet

The infamous ball-tampering scandal hit Australian cricket hard in 2018. Their two big players, Steve Smith and David Warner, were banned because of their involvement in the fiasco. After the incident, Tim Paine took over as the Australian captain from Smith.

The performances of the Australian team have not been up to the mark under Paine. Hence, a fan asked Wasim Jaffer if Pat Cummins should replace him as skipper. Jaffer believed Cummins was one of the frontrunners, but he sarcastically hinted at the use of sandpaper in the ball-tampering scandal while backing the pacer, and added the user should write it on sand and not on paper.

2. Wasim Jaffer gives an epic reply to Michael Vaughan

Extra ungli Hrithik ke paas hai par karta Michael Vaughan hai 🙂 #ViratKohli #KaneWilliamson https://t.co/YRnOyPwwNC — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 14, 2021

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has always been in the news for his opinions on Indian cricket. Vaughan recently stated Kane Williamson would have been called the greatest player in the world right now if he was born in India.

Reacting to that comment, Wasim Jaffer tweeted that though it was Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan who had an extra finger, it was Vaughan who had the habit of poking everyone. Indian cricketer Jaydev Unadkat could not control his laughter and left some laughing emojis in the comments box.

3. Jaffer reacts to Glenn Maxwell's return to form

Glenn Maxwell had one of his worst IPL seasons in 2020 with the Punjab Kings. Wasim Jaffer was the team's batting coach, and Maxwell could not hit a single six in the entire IPL 2020 season.

Just a few weeks after IPL 2020 concluded, Maxwell donned the Australian jersey and destroyed the Indian bowling lineup. Jaffer soon posted a meme from the movie Sarfarosh and hilariously described it as a crime.

4. Jaffer describes The Gabba

Team India famously ended Australia's 32-year unbeaten streak at The Gabba earlier this year. Before the Test in Brisbane, the Aussies were very confident of winning at their fortress.

After India beat Australia in the final Test match, Wasim Jaffer posted an 'Expectation vs. Reality' meme to describe Australia's fortress. The tweet received over 20,000 likes.

5. Wasim Jaffer trolls the third umpire

Third umpire watching the replay before pressing Not out.🤦‍♂️ #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/VUuee69Zfn — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 26, 2020

During the Boxing Day Test match between Australia and India, a decision by the third umpire evoked considerable controversy. Many fans felt Tim Paine had been run out during the 55th over of the innings.

Even Wasim Jaffer believed the same. However, the third umpire pressed the not-out button. Soon after, Jaffer took a dig at the TV umpire by posting a meme of a lady shooting with her aiming eye closed.