5 oldest cricketers to take a Test wicket in India ft. James Anderson

Test cricket remains the ultimate format of the sport despite the rising question marks over its sustenance with the growth of T20s. Yet, the India-England and Australia-West Indies Tests from a few days ago reasserted why the five-day format is unique and here to stay.

With unparalleled drama and the ultimate test of a cricketer's tangibles and intangibles, Test cricket has been in existence since 1877. Among other milestones, England pacer James Anderson became the fifth oldest player to feature in a Test in India during the second game in Vizag.

In his illustrious 21-year career, Anderson has often prioritized the red-ball format and continues to excel beyond comprehension. While players usually walk away from the sport in their late 30s, a select few have extended their careers into the 40s.

The task is stiffer for bowlers due to the physical demands of their skill being higher than batters. Yet, there have been instances of bowlers who have picked up wickets even in their 40s.

On that note, let us look at the five oldest players to have taken a wicket in India.

#1 John Traicos - Age 45

Former Zimbabwe off-spinner John Traicos is the oldest player to have picked up a Test wicket in India in the one-off Test in Delhi in 1993.

Born in Egypt in 1947, the Delhi encounter was also the final Test match of Traicos' career at 45 years and 10 months.

Traicos picked up figures of 3/186 in his final bowling stint, with his final wicket being that of legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev. He also dismissed Navjot Sidhu and Vinod Kambli, but the efforts went in vain, as Zimbabwe suffered a massive innings and 13-run defeat.

Interestingly, Traicos started his Test career with South Africa before moving to play for Zimbabwe and finished with 18 wickets in seven Tests.

#2 Amir Elahi - Age 44

Former Pakistan bowler Amir Elahi picked up a Test wicket in India as late as age 44 in the five-Test series in 1952.

With Pakistan trailing 1-2, Elahi dismissed Indian opener Pankaj Roy for his lone wicket in the contest. The game ended in a draw, leading to India winning the series by a 2-1 margin.

Barring the five Tests against India in this series, Elahi played only one other Test against Australia almost five years back. Interestingly in that match in 1947, he represented Team India.

Elahi finished his career with seven wickets, including a four-wicket haul earlier in the India series.

#3 Vinoo Mankad - Age 41

Former Indian captain Vinoo Mankad was one of the nation's first superstar all-rounder in the late 1940s and the 1950s.

The Gujarat-born cricketer is remembered fondly for his world record opening partnership of 413 runs with Pankaj Roy in 1956, which stood for 52 years before the South African pair of Graeme Smith and Neil McKenzie broke it in 2008.

Despite his batting prowess, Mankad's left-arm spin bowling was just as effective, evidenced by his 162 wickets in 44 Tests. While he did not pick up a wicket in the final Test of his career in the home series against the West Indies, Mankad bowled a sensational spell in his penultimate Test outing.

In the fourth Test of the series at Chennai, Mankad picked up 4/95, including the crucial wicket of Gary Sobers at 41 years and nine months. Yet, his valiant efforts could not help India win the game as the West Indies pulled off a 295-run victory.

#4 James Anderson - Age 41

Cut to the present, and England's ace pacer James Anderson is still going strong in Tests at 41 years and 187 days.

The champion bowler dismissed Shubman Gill caught behind with his customary probing line and length on Day 1 of the ongoing second Test in Vizag. Anderson is one of the few pacers to have enjoyed success even on Indian pitches, with 34 wickets in 13 games prior.

Anderson entered the game only ten short of the extraordinary 700-wicket mark in Tests and is currently third on the all-time list behind Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan.

The ongoing tour is Anderson's sixth to India, and the maverick pacer has picked up an incredible 140 wickets against the Asian giants, the most for him against any opponent.

#5 Lala Amarnath - Age 41

Lala Amarnath is considered among the father figures in Indian cricket and was the first-ever centurion for India on debut against England in 1933.

He captained India to their first-ever Test match and series win against Pakistan in 1952. His sons, Mohinder and Surinder Amarnath, also played cricket for India.

Despite predominantly being a batter who can bowl, Amarnath's right-arm medium troubled batters enough as he finished with 45 wickets in his 24-Test career.

The Punjab-born cricketer picked up his final Test wicket at 41 years and two months against Pakistan in Kolkata in 1952. It was also Amarnath's final Test for India, as the game ended in a draw.

While his Test numbers may be modest, Amarnath is one the most accomplished first-class cricketers with 10.426 runs and 463 wickets in 186 games.

