5 Pakistan-origin English and Australian cricketers who did well against India

India and Pakistan do not play bilateral cricket against each other these days. The last time the two arch-rivals competed in a bilateral series was a decade ago in 2012/13, where Pakistan defeated India 2-1 in an ODI series and tied the two-match T20I series by 1-1.

Pakistan and India only meet against each other at multi-nation tournaments, but multiple cricketers of Pakistan-origin have competed against India in recent times. These players represented other nations against India.

Quite a few Pakistan-origin cricketers have played for England and Australia. Here's a list of five such players who did well against India.

#1 Usman Khawaja, Australia

India v Australia - 2nd Test: Day 2 (Image: Getty)

Pakistan-born Usman Khawaja has been one of the top performers for Australia in the international arena. Khawaja recently scored a fantastic half-century in the second Test against India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Overall, the left-handed batter has scored 285 runs in six Tests against India. He has aggregated 593 runs in nine ODIs, smashing two centuries and three fifties, whereas his strike rate in T20Is against India is more than 180.

#2 Adil Rashid, England

England & South Africa Net Sessions

Adil Rashid has played 19 Test matches for England, and 10 of them have come against India. In those 10 games, the leg-spinner has bagged 33 wickets, with his best figures being 4/82.

Rashid has also bagged eight T20I wickets against India. During last year's T20 World Cup, he bowled a match-winning spell of 1/20 in the semifinal against India.

#3 Owais Shah, England

Recreational Cricket In London Prepares For Return (Image: Getty)

Another Pakistan-origin England cricketer to appear on the list is Owais Shah. The former England batter played 13 ODI innings against India, scoring 430 runs at a strike rate of 93.07.

He scored the only ODI ton of his career against India. Playing at the Kennington Oval on July 5, 2007, Shah smacked an unbeaten 107-run knock.

#4 Kabir Ali, England

Yorkshire Carnegie v Lancashire Lightning - Friends Life T20 (Image: Getty)

Kabir Ali did not have a long international career for England, but the fast bowler managed to make an impact in the few games he played against India. Ali played three ODI games against India, picking up five wickets.

He bowled a brilliant spell of 4/45 in his first match against India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in 2006. Ali's four victims were Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, and Sreesanth.

#5 Moeen Ali, England

England ODI Tour of South Africa

Moeen Ali has troubled India a lot in Test cricket. In 16 Tests against India, the off-spin bowling all-rounder has bagged 55 wickets, registering a couple of five-wicket hauls. He has also scored 756 Test runs against India, including two fifties and two hundreds.

Speaking of his record in ODIs against India, Ali has picked up nine wickets and scored 377 runs in 16 games. Meanwhile, in T20Is, the 35-year-old has a batting strike rate of more than 140 against the Men in Blue.

