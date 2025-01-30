5 players with excellent T20I records who have played less than 10 IPL games ft. Adil Rashid

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is the best T20 league on earth. The tournament has produced so many superstars over the last 16 years. The reason why IPL is so successful is that the best cricketers from across the planet participate in this competition.

The fact that a majority of the cricket boards do not schedule their international series during the IPL window highlights the impact of this competition. IPL franchises are always interested in signing world-class talents.

However, because of the cut-throat competition for a place in an IPL franchise, a few talented players of the T20I arena have missed out on lengthy stints in the league. Here's a list of five such players with excellent T20I records who have played less than 10 games in the Indian Premier League.

Trending

#1 Adil Rashid - 3 IPL matches

England leg-spinner Adil Rashid is probably the best T20I bowler in the world right now. The 36-year-old has scalped 129 wickets in 122 matches at an impressive economy rate of 7.3 runs per over.

Notably, Rashid was an integral part of the England team that won the T20 World Cup championship in 2022. Despite his success in international matches, Rashid has managed to play three IPL games - one for the Punjab Kings in 2021 and two for the SunRisers Hyderabad in 2023.

#2 Sikandar Raza - 9 matches

Zimbabwean all-rounder Sikandar Raza has made a name for himself with his consistent performances in the T20I arena. The all-rounder has aggregated 2,347 runs and scalped 79 wickets in 102 T20I matches.

Thanks to his extraordinary record for Zimbabwe, Raza has always been in demand in T20 leagues. However, the IPL franchises have not shown much interest in him. The Zimbabwean star has played only nine games in the league, with all of them coming for the Punjab Kings in 2023.

#3 Pathum Nissanka - 0 matches

Sri Lankan batter Pathum Nissanka currently holds the seventh position on the ICC T20I Rankings for men's batters. The 26-year-old batter debuted in 2021. In 62 T20Is for his nation so far, he has scored 1,734 runs, including 14 half-centuries.

Despite his fantastic performances for Sri Lanka, Nissanka is yet to break into the Indian Premier League. He has remained unsold in the auctions he has participated so far.

#4 Kusal Perera - 2 matches

Pathum Nissanka's compatriot Kusal Perera is known for his explosive batting at the top of the order. Perera is 10th in the ICC T20I Rankings for batters right now. He has amassed 2,056 runs in 77 matches for Sri Lanka, maintaining an average of 28.16 and a strike rate of 134.12.

Although Perera can also keep the wickets, IPL teams have not shown much interest in his services. He played only two games in the league for the Rajasthan Royals back in 2013.

#5 Akeal Hosein - 1 match

West Indies players have always been in demand in the Indian Premier League. However, luck has not favored Akeal Hosein much even though he is the world number two bowler in the ICC T20I Rankings.

Hosein can bowl economical overs in the powerplay. He can also smash a few big shots with the bat. Surprisingly, Hosein has only played one match in the Indian Premier League. It was for the SunRisers Hyderabad against the Delhi Capitals in 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news