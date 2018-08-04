Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Players India Need To Find A Place For In Their Test Team

Bhav Patel
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.68K   //    04 Aug 2018, 21:27 IST

After their recent loss to England, these are 5 players that need to be included in the next Test.

Cricket is like a religion in India. Everywhere you go, in every available space, kids are playing cricket. Youngsters hone their skills playing tape ball street cricket, before graduating to club level and playing with the hardball. They all dream of one day donning that Indian jersey and stepping out on the field to represent their country. In the land of a billion plus people, it’s no overestimation to say that in excess of 95% of the population are obsessed with cricket. A lot of those who make the grade and play club cricket do so to a pretty decent level. But it’s that star quality that separates decent club cricketers from stepping up and becoming international stars.

There’s a lot of competition for places in the Indian team. Youngers grew up emulating batting greats, hoping one day to follow in their footsteps. India’s renowned for producing top-notch batting talent. Sunil Gavaskar, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Ravi Shastri, are just a few names that come mind. Then who can forget that golden generation; Laxman, Sehwag, Tendulkar, Ganguly, Dravid and Laxman. Then there are the bowlers, mainly spinners.

The current crop isn’t half bad. They’ve risen to number one in the Test rankings for a reason. But are they worthy of the top spot? A lot feel that this current tour of England will be their toughest test of late. They need to prove themselves as the best Test team in the world by emerging victorious from the series. So far it hasn’t gone to plan. England have won the first Test at Edgbaston. It was a closely contested match that resulted in a nail-biting finish. India just didn’t have enough firepower with the bat.

Just as everyone thought, there was an overreliance on Virat Kohli. He’s one player who emerged with some credibility, having banished his demons of old. But batting wise, India need to sure up. In the bowling department, they need to be more ruthless. There’s plenty of competition for places. It’s baffled many as to how some of these names weren’t included in the first test. India need to find a place for these five players if they’re going to make any sort of headway.

1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Shikhar Dhawan Virat Kohli
Bhav Patel
CONTRIBUTOR
England vs India, 2018: 5 Indian players who might not...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian Players that England must find a way to go past
RELATED STORY
2 Players who should be dropped from the Indian Test team 
RELATED STORY
4 weaknesses of the English Test team that India need to...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: India need to reduce their...
RELATED STORY
5 things India should do to win Test series against England
RELATED STORY
3 Key Players to Watch Out for India in the Test Series
RELATED STORY
India vs England: 4 reasons why India will find it...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Players to watch out for during...
RELATED STORY
Star Indian players to have not scored a single Test...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us