5 players from India & New Zealand part of semifinals of both 2023 World Cup and 2008 U19 World Cup ft. Virat Kohli & Trent Boult

On February 27, 2008, India faced off against New Zealand in the semifinals of the 2008 U19 World Cup in Kuala Lumpur.

India U19 were truly tested in that contest, but they managed to get over the line with three wickets and nine balls to spare. Virat Kohli, who scored 43 and picked up two wickets, was the Player of the Match on that occasion.

Like Kohli, a few players from that game have made the step up to international cricket and established themselves at the senior level. As many as five players from that game, including the former Indian skipper, are currently turning out for the two teams in the 2023 World Cup semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium.

Here are five players who featured for India and New Zealand in the semifinals of the 2008 U19 World Cup as well as the 2023 ODI World Cup.

#5 Tim Southee

Tim Southee hasn't been at his best in India.

Tim Southee was one of the stars of the 2008 U19 World Cup semifinal against India.

Batting at No. 5, Southee made just 11 runs. In the second innings, however, he was at his deadly best as he took the new ball and picked up four wickets to put India U19 under serious pressure.

Southee gave the Kiwis their first breakthrough in the 2023 World Cup semifinal as well, having Rohit Sharma caught off a slower ball. While he hasn't been at his best in the tournament so far, the experienced fast bowler is definitely one of the greatest his country has ever produced across formats.

#4 Trent Boult

Trent Boult hasn't been his usual threatening best in the powerplay.

Southee isn't often mentioned without his new-ball partner-in-crime, Trent Boult. The left-armer scalped one wicket in the 2008 U19 World Cup semifinal, although he ended up on the losing side.

Like Southee, Boult hasn't been at his threatening best in the 2023 World Cup. Without much swing on offer with the new ball, he has been a tad wayward at times, with his three-fer against Sri Lanka being his only notable display of the tournament so far.

However, Boult is also one of the greatest Kiwi fast bowlers ever, with stellar numbers across formats.

#3 Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja's economy rate in the 2023 World Cup is less than four.

Ravindra Jadeja is a well-known name among those who played for India in the 2008 U19 World Cup. The all-rounder played a big role in the Boys in Blue clinching the title and has gone on to carve a niche for himself as one of the country's greatest-ever senior cricketers.

Jadeja picked up one wicket and scored one run in the 2008 semifinal against New Zealand. In the 2023 World Cup, meanwhile, the left-arm spinner has been simply sensational, with 16 wickets in nine matches at an economy rate of under four.

With the Wankhede wicket expected to get slower as the game progresses, Jadeja will want to brave the dew and contribute once again.

#2 Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson led New Zealand in the 2008 U19 World Cup as well.

Kane Williamson was, interestingly, dismissed by Virat Kohli in the 2008 U19 World Cup semifinal. Opening the batting and captaining New Zealand U19, he made 37 before being stumped down the leg-side.

Williamson has gone on to become one of the Blackcaps' greatest-ever batters and leaders. He led the side to the 2019 World Cup final and is attempting to repeat the feat this year as well.

Williamson, who plucked an excellent catch to send back his opposition counterpart Rohit Sharma in the ongoing semifinal, will want to make a substantial contribution in the second innings.

#1 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli led India to the 2008 U19 World Cup title.

Virat Kohli was the Player of the Match in India's semifinal victory over New Zealand in the 2008 U19 World Cup. He made 43 runs after coming in at No. 4 and also picked up two wickets, including the big one of Williamson.

Not much needs to be said about everything Kohli has achieved at the senior level, after leading India U19 to the World Cup title back in 2008 with a win over South Africa in the summit clash. The star batter recently notched up his 49th ODI century and is bound to break more records before calling it a day.

