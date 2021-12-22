5 players from India's 1983 World Cup squad who could have set the IPL on fire

India's 1983 World Cup team has a special place in the hearts of Indian cricket fans. Although India started the tournament in England as underdogs, they performed to their full potential and made history by becoming the world champions.

All-rounder Kapil Dev led the Indian squad. Dev's men were in Group B alongside two-time defending champions West Indies, heavyweights Australia and debutants Zimbabwe.

India started their campaign with a 34-run victory against the Caribbean side. They beat Zimbabwe next but suffered big defeats against Australia and West Indies in their next two matches. Kapil Dev and Co. showed character and won their last two matches to storm into the semifinals.

The Indian team beat hosts England in the last four and trounced West Indies in the summit clash to win the crown. Every player in that Indian squad played their respective roles to perfection.

Since the IPL did not exist then, none of the 1983 World Cup heroes got an opportunity to feature in the world's biggest T20 league. However, had the following five players played in the IPL during their prime, they could have set the tournament on fire.

#1 Kapil Dev - Captain of Indian 1983 World Cup squad

Kapil Dev captained India in the 1983 World Cup

Kapil Dev led the Indian team from the front in the 1983 World Cup by scoring 303 runs and picking up 12 wickets. He was the top-scorer for the Indian side. While most batters in the tournament had a strike rate of around 80, Dev scored 303 runs at a strike rate of close to 110.

The pace bowler also maintained an economy rate of less than three. Kapil Dev could have been an asset for any IPL franchise.

#2 Sandeep Patil

Power-hitters have achieved a lot of success in the IPL. Sandeep Patil played the power-hitter's role for India's 1983 World Cup squad. The right-handed batter smacked a magnificent 32-ball 51 against England in the semifinals.

Patil aggregated 216 runs at a strike rate of 90, registering two fifties. It was the second-best strike rate in the Indian team after Kapil Dev.

#3 Roger Binny

Wicket-taking bowlers have an excellent record in the IPL. Roger Binny was India's most successful bowler at the 1983 World Cup.

The right-arm medium pacer from Karnataka played in all eight matches, picking up 18 wickets for the team. He had one four-wicket haul, while his economy rate was 3.81.

#4 Madan Lal

Another medium pacer to feature on the list is Madan Lal, who played a massive role in India's 1983 World Cup Final win. He took three crucial wickets in the final match against West Indies.

With a haul of 17 wickets in eight matches at an economy rate of 3.43, Lal was the second-highest wicket-taker for the Indian team.

#5 Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri played five matches for India in the 1983 World Cup

Ravi Shastri did not play every game for India in the 1983 World Cup, but he performed decently in the five matches he played. The all-rounder scored 40 runs and scalped four wickets.

Big-hitting all-rounders have always been in demand in the IPL. Many fans will remember Shastri hitting six sixes in an over in first-class cricket. He was also a fantastic left-arm spinner. Thus he could have performed well in the IPL.

