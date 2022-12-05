5 players who might go unsold at IPL 2023 Auction after a flop show in Abu Dhabi T10

The IPL 2023 Auction will take place on December 23 in Kochi, where a maximum of 87 players will earn contracts from the 10 franchises. More than 990 players have registered themselves for this year's auction. But as mentioned earlier, due to the IPL squad size rules, only a maximum of 87 names will be sold.

The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 recently took place in the UAE. Nicknamed 'Cricket's Fastest Format', the league offered a platform to many free agents of the IPL to showcase their talent and current form to the 10 franchises before the IPL 2023 Auction.

While the likes of Nicholas Pooran and Akeal Hosein would have turned heads with their sparkling performances, the following five names may go unsold at the auction after a flop show in the Abu Dhabi T10 2022.

#1 Jason Roy, Deccan Gladiators

Jason Roy was a part of the champions Deccan Gladiators team in the Abu Dhabi T10 2022. The England opener played four matches, scoring 84 runs. His strike rate was 147.36, the lowest among all Deccan Gladiators players, who scored at least 50 runs in the tournament.

Barring one fifty, Roy did not produce any other noteworthy performances in the league. It seems unlikely that teams will bid for him at his base price of ₹1.5 crore at the IPL 2023 Auction.

#2 Chamika Karunaratne, Morrisville Samp Army

Chamika Karunaratne was a part of the Morrisville Samp Army squad in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022. The Sri Lankan all-rounder played seven matches, aggregating 30 runs in four innings.

Karunaratne bowled 8.1 overs, scalping three wickets at an economy rate of 11.75. He warmed the benches at the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022, and it seems unlikely that he will fetch a deal at the IPL 2023 Auction.

#3 Kennar Lewis, Northern Warriors

Kennar Lewis let his fans down with his disappointing showing in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022. The Northern Warriors star is known to be a hard-hitter. However, he could only score 41 runs in six innings in the T10 League.

Most importantly, his strike rate of 110.81 was one of the worst among specialist batters in the tournament. Lewis' recent form might keep him away from getting a contract at the IPL 2023 Auction.

#4 Colin Munro, Bangla Tigers

The Bangla Tigers started their campaign with a win against the New York Strikers, but failed to finish in the top 4 of the points table. One of the main reasons behind the Tigers' failure was the flop show of senior player Colin Munro.

The New Zealand star aggregated 78 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of less than 140. Munro even registered one duck. His numbers from the T10 League may not impress the IPL team owners.

#5 Dawid Malan, The Chennai Braves

The Chennai Braves batter Dawid Malan could not live up to the expectations in the Abu Dhabi T10 2022. He played six games, scoring 84 runs at a strike rate of 135.48.

Malan has set his base price as ₹1.5 crore for the IPL 2023 Auction. His recent performances might not convince the IPL franchises to bid for him.

