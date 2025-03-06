South Africa batter David Miller slammed a brilliant unbeaten hundred in the second semifinal of the 2025 Champions Trophy against New Zealand in Lahore on Wednesday, March 5. Despite his stellar hundred, South Africa fell short as the Kiwis won by 50 runs and qualified for the final where they will face India.

New Zealand posted a massive total of 362/6 after batting first. In response, South Africa fought hard, with David Miller scoring an unbeaten 100 off just 67 balls, including 10 fours and four sixes, striking at 149.25. However, it was not good enough as they failed to get over the line, finishing on 312/9.

This was not the first time where David Miller struck a century in a knockout match of an ICC ODI event. Moreover, there are other batters who have achieved the feat of scoring multiple hundreds in ICC ODI knockout matches in the past.

On that note, let us look at five such players, including David Miller, who have achieved this feat in their careers.

5 players with multiple hundreds in ICC ODI knockouts ft. David Miller

#5 David Miller

As mentioned above, South Africa batter David Miller has multiple hundreds in knockout matches of ICC ODI events. His first such ton came in the semifinal of the 2023 ODI World Cup against Australia at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. South Africa were bowled out for just 212 batting first. David Miller scored nearly half the runs, scoring 101 off 116 balls, including eight fours and five sixes.

However, the Proteas lost the match. His second such ton came in the semifinal of the 2025 Champions Trophy against New Zealand, as mentioned above, which also came in a losing cause.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 Final in Mumbai - Source: Getty

Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene also has two centuries in ICC ODI knockout matches. In the semifinal of the 2007 ODI World Cup, Jayawardene scored an unbeaten 115 off 109 deliveries, with 10 fours and three sixes at a strike-rate of 105.50 against New Zealand, as Sri Lanka won the match.

In the 2011 World Cup final against India in Mumbai, Sri Lanka batted first and posted a challenging total of 274/6. Jayawardene slammed a brilliant ton, remaining unbeaten on 103 off just 88 balls, with 13 boundaries at a strike-rate of 117.04. However, it was eventually in vain as they lost the game.

#3 Shane Watson

Australia V New Zealand - ICC Champions Trophy Final - Source: Getty

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson scored two centuries in ICC ODI knockout matches, both coming in the 2009 edition of the Champions Trophy. In the semifinal against England, Watson smashed an unbeaten 136 off 132 balls, including 10 fours and seven sixes. Australia were chasing 258 runs and won by nine wickets.

In the final against New Zealand, Australia were once again chasing, this time just 201 runs. Watson once again struck an unbeaten century, scoring 105 not out of 129 balls, hitting 10 fours and four sixes. He won the Player of the Match award in both games as Australia won the trophy.

Sourav Ganguly Sweeps A Four Past Kennedy Obuya - Source: Getty

Former India captain and left-handed batter Sourav Ganguly has three centuries in ICC ODI knockout events. Two of these came in the 2000 Champions Trophy. He scored 141 runs against South Africa in the semifinal as India won the match.

Ganguly carried his brilliant form in the final as well. He scored 117 runs against New Zealand. However, it did not prove enough as India lost the game. In the semifinal of the 2003 ODI World Cup against Kenya, Ganguly scored a match-winning unbeaten century (111 not out).

#1 Ricky Ponting

Quarter-final match of the 2011 ICC World Cup - Source: Getty

Former Australia captain and one of the greatest batters of all time, Ricky Ponting also has three centuries in ICC ODI knockout events. In the semifinal of the 2009 Champions Trophy against England, he scored an unbeaten 111 off 115 balls as Australia won the game.

In the final of the 2003 World Cup against India, Ponting slammed an unbeaten 140 off just 121 balls. Courtesy of his unbeaten ton, Australia beat India in a one-sided affair and lifted the trophy. In the quarterfinal of the 2011 ODI World Cup between India and Australia, Ponting scored 104 off 118 balls. However, it came in a losing cause as India won the game.

