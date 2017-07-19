5 players to have scored 1000 or more runs in Women’s World Cup history

Only five women have been able to achieve the special feat of scoring 1000 runs in World Cups in all these years.

The only player to amass 1500 runs and play over 40 matches in World Cups

It is a dream for all budding cricketers to represent their country in the World Cup one day. Players who get to represent their country in even one World Cup consider themselves lucky.

However, those who keep up the consistency and go on to play in multiple World Cups, become living legends. Batters, who have been able to do so, often go on to amass more than 1000 runs in World Cups itself.

There are a lot of players in men’s cricket who have achieved this unique feat; 17 to be precise. However, when it comes to women’s cricket, only 5 women have been able to achieve this special feat in all these years. Let us now have a look at those 5 players.

#5) Debbie Hockley (New Zealand)

New Zealand’s Debbie Hockley is still the highest run getter in World Cups even after 17 years of her retirement. She has a total of 1501 runs in 45 World cup matches at an average of 42.88, the only player to amass 1500 runs and play over 40 matches in World Cups. Moreover, she has scored two hundreds and 10 fifties combined in WC.

Her achievements were not limited to World Cups only as she was also the first woman to score 4000 ODI runs and play 100 ODIs as well. Her career spanned 18 years between 1982 and 2000.

In that period, she scored a total of 4064 runs in 118 ODIs that included 4 hundreds and 34 fifties. Her Test numbers, unlike other women, were highly impressive as well. She boasted an average of 52.04 in 19 Tests that included 4 centuries as well.

All these monumental achievements led her to be elected as the first woman President of New Zealand Cricket in November 2016.