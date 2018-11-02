×
IPL 2019: 5 players who could be released by Delhi Daredevils 

Silambarasan Kv
ANALYST
Feature
1.82K   //    02 Nov 2018, 11:00 IST

Gautam Gambhir
Gautam Gambhir

The 12th season of the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) is likely to be held in South Africa due to the general elections in India. The preparations for the next season of Indian Premier League (IPL) are in full swing. The auction for the 12th season of IPL is to be held in Goa on December 16. 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) asked the IPL franchises to submit the list of released players before 15th November. With the deadline is near, the franchises are looking to release the players ahead of the auction in mid-December. The teams like Mumbai Indians have already shown the interest in releasing the players. 

Delhi Daredevils is one of the underperforming teams in the Indian Premier League. They have not been able to remain consistent and never reached finals in the history of IPL. The team management has changed the coaches, captains, and players as well, but none could help them to crack the code to touch the IPL trophy.

The Delhi-based IPL franchise could release some players who were underperformed last season. Here we take a look at the five players who Delhi Daredevils could release ahead of the auction for the IPL 2019. 

#5 Naman Ojha 

Naman Ojha
Naman Ojha

Naman Ojha is one of the consistent performers for his state team in the domestic circuit. A clean striker of the ball, he made his International debut for India in 2010. His consistent performances in the domestic cricket earned him a contract in the Indian Premier Leauge. 

He represented Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad before moving to Delhi Daredevils in 2018. Ahead of the 11th season of the IPL, he was bought by Delhi Daredevils for Rs. 1.40 crore. However, the 35-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman could play just one game and score 1 run. 

With the emergence of young cricketers, the 35-year-old, Naman Ojha might lose his IPL contract. Replacing him, the team management could rope in wicketkeeper-batsmen like Jonny Bairstow or Mushfiqur Rahim who are more consistent.

