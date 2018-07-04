5 players who could break Aaron Finch's world record T20I score of 172

Finch celebrates his hundred against Zimbabwe

You heard it right. Aaron Finch has scored 172 runs in a Twenty20 international game. He did it against Zimbabwe on Tuesday and broke his own World record for the highest score by a player in a T20I innings which he set in 2013.

The Australian captain has been in great form at the moment and is playing some exceptional knocks. His last 6 T20I scores read 20*, 36*, 18*, 84, 68*, and 172.

With the advent of various cash-rich T20 leagues, the game is producing a lot of fearsome hitters these days. Batsmen like Chris Gayle, David Warner, and AB de Villiers has shown us in past that no record is safe in the limited-overs cricket.

There are quite a few players in the world who are more than capable of going past Aaron Finch’s top score of 172. Though it is definitely not an easy task, it is very much possible in modern-day cricket.

On that note, let’s take a look at the 5 players who could break Aaron Finch's world record T20I score of 172.

#5 Evin Lewis

Lewis is a destructive batsman in T20 cricket

The 26-year-old from Trinidad is one of the destructive batsmen in world cricket right now. He has come out of the shadows of Chris Gayle and is establishing a name for himself in international limited-overs cricket.

Evin Lewis opens the batting for West Indies in One Day Internationals and Twenty20. With a highest T20I score of 125 not out, Lewis is not new to scoring big hundreds. He has already scored three hundreds in T20 cricket.

The West Indies opener is at the peak of his career right and has every chance to surpass Finch’s top score of 172. With his phenomenal hitting abilities, he could even break the 200 run barrier in T20 cricket soon.