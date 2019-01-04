5 players who could miss the bus for 2019 World Cup

Many players in India are in the queue to get the ticket to the 2019 World Cup but surely not everyone will get it. There are now only 13 ODIs left and India would now want to stick a more or less same playing XI and give them enough chance to get into good form before the mega event begins on 30th of May in England.

While everyone is toiling hard to be part of the squad it seems difficult for some of them to be part of the squad. Today, we will take a look at those Indian players who might have missed the bus for the 2019 World Cup.

5. Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav, who was part of the squad when the West Indies toured India last year, has been dropped from the ODI squad for Australia which is a clear indication that the chances of him being in the World Cup squad are now quite slim unless there is an injury scarce in the team.

Umesh Yadav, who made his ODI debut eight years back, has still not been able to cement his place in the Indian squad. This is mainly because he has been inconsistent in his bowling throughout his career. We have also seen him in the current Test series against Australia that he is not at his best.

He was quite inconsistent with his line and lengths during the second Test match at the supporting wicket of Perth. Also just analyzing his bowling at the death he has many times been expensive at the death overs.

There is no doubt about his pace and ability to rattle the opposition with his bowling but when compared to the accuracy with likes of Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar he seems to lack behind and with Kohli deciding to go ahead with the young left-arm pacer Khaleel, the doors for him are now almost closed.

