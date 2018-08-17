5 players who should be considered for selection in the 4th and 5th test against England

Gavish Soni FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 8.65K // 17 Aug 2018, 19:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

England v India: 2nd Investec Test - Day Five

Indian team has lost its first two test against England. They have failed miserably in the English conditions. Except for Virat other batsmen are finding it hard to cross the double-digit in an inning. Vijay, Rahane, Rahul, Dhawan, Pujara, and Karthik are struggling in the swinging grassy wicket. They have lost their confidence and form. Even bowlers lacked penetration to dismiss the tailenders. India would need a new strategy for the next tests.

India needs to start from the scratch for the upcoming tests. India has a chance to make certain changes in the team ahead of the fourth test. A new team would be announced for the fourth and fifth test for India. Senior Indian players are not able to perform as per the expectations. So, Indian selectors should have a serious discussion about giving the opportunity to the youngsters in the remaining tests. Youngsters have performed exceptionally in the domestic circuit. They should be rewarded for their consistent performances. They should be given the chance in the International arena to show their caliber and prove themselves.

Here are the 5 players who should be considered for selection in the 4th and 5th test against England

1 / 6 NEXT