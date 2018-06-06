Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

IPL 2018: 5 players who were rewarded for their performances

These players made it to their national squads on the back of their performances in IPL 2018.

Piyush Choudhary
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 06 Jun 2018, 15:25 IST
890

IPL, as it is largely believed, can make or break players and hence, their careers. With every season of the Indian Premier League that goes by, we have seen players reviving their careers after having been sidelined, or breaking into the national side for the first time. We have seen the likes of Jadeja, Ashwin, and Chahal getting a national call-up by virtue of their performance in the IPL. We have also been witness to players, like Watson and Raina, getting a recall into their respective national sides- all thanks to the IPL, and of course, their display of skills in the league.

This IPL was no different. While some players despite having a great IPL this season were unlucky to get a call-up, some others were indeed rewarded for what was a promising performance in the eyes of the selectors. In this slideshow, we will gaze through five such players who were rewarded for their IPL performances.

Siddarth Kaul

Siddharth Kaul had a good first half of the IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Siddharth Kaul had a good first half of the IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In a squad that has Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the attack, Siddarth Kaul managed to carve a space of his own, and ended the league with 21 wickets to his name, thus becoming the joint highest wicket-taker for Sunrisers, along with Rashid Khan, and the joint second highest wicket-taker overall. He was a part of the squad in all of their matches which is a reflection of his reliability.

Also read: Siddarth Kaul's exclusive interview with Sportskeeda

Kaul was definitely a standout and made more impact than Rashid in the first half of the tournament. His incisive spells led the selectors to believe in him, and when they met on May 8 to select ODI and T20I teams for UK tour, they decided that his performance was worth a call-up in both formats. The pacer did not look the same in the business end of the league and made people question his selection. He did give his side important breakthroughs in the first qualifier but, that was not enough. Come the final, his balls were again sent to tatters. We hope he will be able to recover his old form and justify his selection on the upcoming tour if and when he is inducted into the playing XI.

Page 1 of 5 Next
IPL 2018 England Cricket India National Cricket Team Jos Buttler KL Rahul
IPL 2018: 5 Indian players who might get an international...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why RCB will win IPL 2018
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 5 reasons why RCB can win the title this season
RELATED STORY
Five players who could soon get a national call-up
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Doordarshan to broadcast Indian Premier League...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Indian stars pick the strongest IPL squad
RELATED STORY
In light of the Shami controversy, 5 criminal cases...
RELATED STORY
Video: Shikhar Dhawan plays the flute with his Guru
RELATED STORY
Ashwin can use IPL to regain place in limited overs...
RELATED STORY
Rishab Pant: The unexpected virtue of transience
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
RR VS RCB live score
Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
DD VS MI live score
Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
KXIP VS CSK live score
Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
KKR VS RR live score
Qualifier 2 | Fri, 25 May
SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
KKR 160/9 (20.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 14 runs
SRH VS KKR live score
Final | Sun, 27 May
SRH 178/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 181/2 (18.3 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 8 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v Pakistan NatWest Test Series #NoBoundaries 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
India v Afghanistan Test 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
Scotland v England ODI 2018
Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Vitality Blast 2018