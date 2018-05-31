Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Both David Warner and Kane Williamson give free hand to bowlers, says India pacer Siddarth Kaul

A consistent performer in the domestic circuit, Kaul took his game to the next level and played an important role for the Sunrisers.

Vignesh Madridista Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Exclusive 31 May 2018, 17:08 IST
173

Image result for sid kaul sportskeeda

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Siddarth Kaul was one of the most prominent performers in the 2018 IPL as he ended the season with 24 wickets in 17 matches, the most wickets by an Indian bowler in the tournament.

A consistent performer with the ball in the domestic circuit, Kaul took his game to the next level and played an important role in Sunrisers reaching the final this season.

Deservedly, the Punjab pacer was given a national call-up as he was named in the Indian side for the T20I and ODI series in Ireland and England.

Sportskeeda caught up Siddarth in an exclusive chat and discussed various issues. Here are the excerpts.

How were the last couple of months for you as a cricketer?

It was pretty good. Actually, the whole season, be it my domestic games for Punjab, my time with India A and then, the IPL, things went pretty well and I feel blessed and happy for what happened to me over the course of the last 12 months.

In the 2018 IPL, you were executing your knuckleballs so well. Your take on that...

I wanted to work on a few things after the 2017 IPL. I was just doing the basic things and was preparing myself for the 2018 season and beyond that. I worked harder on a few aspects of my bowling which include the yorkers, slower balls, knuckleballs, bowling in the hard length balls (good lengths and back of a good length) etc. Basically, I was just doing the basic things and everything was going well. When you get the desired result, you will tend to be happy.

Enter caption

You had a great start to the IPL. Were you expecting a call-up when the selectors announced the Indian squad for the tour of Ireland and England?

No, not at all. I was not expecting anything. I was just concentrating on my process and in that process, if you get any rewards, you will be happy. So, I was just concentrating on that and wanted to keep on performing well. If it comes out well, things like selection will take care of themselves. If the selectors want to pick me in the Indian team, they will and if they think I am not good enough, they won't. I don't think about that. I just want to continue my process.

You will be travelling to England and Ireland next month. Is there anything specific you are working on?

Right now, I have decided to rest for 2-3 days and after that, I will start my training with my father. I don't want to complicate things. I will just look to do what I was doing in the IPL. I will work hard on what I have been doing and if I get a debut in England or Ireland, I will try and executive those things there.

Generally, the conditions in England assist the fast bowlers. How excited are you to bowl in some favourable conditions?

Obviously, it will be great to bowl in a climate that suits the bowlers and I am very excited to bowl in those conditions. In India, we get wickets that are flat without any tinge of green for the fast bowlers. I got used to bowling here. So, it won't be an issue even if the wickets don't assist us. I will try and give my 110% to what the situation demands and do the job for the team. I won't think about anything else. I will just still to my basics and keep working hard on that irrespective of the conditions.

Last season, you played under David Warner and this season, you played under Kane Williamson. How would you compare both of them?

I think I can't compare both of them. They both are different kind of players and captains. With David Warner, I was playing in Delhi Daredevils before moving to Sunrisers Hyderabad. I share a good bonding with Warner. When it comes to Williamson, I have been playing with him right from my under-19 days and I share a good bonding with him as well. He has seen me bowl in the IPL in 2017 as he was with us.

He was noticing how I bowl and how I go about my things. I used to speak a lot with him last season. The same can be said about Warner as well. It always helps you in the field when you have a teammate as your captain who knows everything about you. It always helps you on the field when it comes to captaincy. Because both are great captains, they give you a free hand, which helps in executing your bowling plans with a free mind. That's the main plus point of both of them.

Any regrets coming away from the 2018 IPL?

There are no regrets. It's just that we couldn't get it done in the final. Hopefully, next year we will have the cup in our hands. I don't think too much about it. Sometimes, it's just not your day. Failures teach you how to succeed the next time. Whenever you fail, you know your shortcoming and I try to learn from them. I don't have any regrets.

Enter caption

Your favourite wicket in the IPL...

Every wicket has been special for me and my team because I always want to do well for my team. I do not think about myself. If I have to pick one wicket, I'll pick that of Rayudu when I got him off the first ball with an outswinging yorker. It was my favourite because Rayudu was playing some tremendous cricket. Because of his form, the plan was to get him early and it worked just according to my plan.

IPL 2018 Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Cricket Team Siddarth Kaul
It is a surreal feeling, says Siddarth Kaul after being...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018 Final: Four exciting milestones to watch out for...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Siddarth Kaul reprimanded for breaching Code of...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018, SRH vs RCB: Hits and Misses
RELATED STORY
Kane Williamson: Leading the Orange Army from the front
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Predicting how Sunrisers Hyderabad could line...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Who Will Win The Orange Cap and Purple Cap? 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 4 players who have made a big impact in IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018, Match 4 SRH vs RR: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Qualifier 1, SRH vs CSK: 3 Masterstrokes from...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Indian Premier League, 2018
Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
RR VS RCB live score
Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
DD VS MI live score
Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
KXIP VS CSK live score
Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
KKR VS RR live score
Qualifier 2 | Fri, 25 May
SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
KKR 160/9 (20.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 14 runs
SRH VS KKR live score
Final | Sun, 27 May
SRH 178/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 181/2 (18.3 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 8 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Indian Premier League, 2018
England v Pakistan NatWest Test Series #NoBoundaries 2018
India v Afghanistan Test 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v ICC World XI Twenty20 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Scotland v England ODI 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018