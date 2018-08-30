Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India 2018: 5 Key players for India ahead of the 4th Test

Gavish Soni
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
552   //    30 Aug 2018, 00:17 IST

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Five
England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Five

Everyone lost their hope on India after they lost their first two tests in England. Indian players bounced back in the third match. England was outplayed and outclassed in all the departments. India won the test match by 203 runs. Indian team management probably won't make any changes in the team for the fourth test.

It would be perhaps the first time under Kohli's captaincy that the Indian team would go unchanged for the two consecutive tests. India has gained a lot of confidence after their victory in Headingley. Now, they would try to win the next test to level the series to 2-2.

India has a good chance to win the series as England is struggling with its batting. Indian team needs to make a sensible strategy to defeat England in the next test. Players like Virat are the backbone of the current side. They would have to play a central role in leading India to another victory in England. Here are the 5 players who would be very important for India to win the next test match

1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Team India Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Ajinkya Rahane
Gavish Soni
ANALYST
England vs India 2018: One change that India should make...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: India's predicted XI for the 4th Test
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Should India bat or bowl first in...
RELATED STORY
3 things India must do to win the 4th Test
RELATED STORY
What lies on the other side of 2-1 for India?
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Pitch condition remains tricky as...
RELATED STORY
Ashwin fit to play the 4th Test 
RELATED STORY
3 Uncapped Indian players who should be in the Indian team
RELATED STORY
Prithvi Shaw - The future star
RELATED STORY
England coach Trevor Bayliss backs Alastair Cook
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Tomorrow, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us