England vs India 2018: 5 Key players for India ahead of the 4th Test

Gavish Soni FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 552 // 30 Aug 2018, 00:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Five

Everyone lost their hope on India after they lost their first two tests in England. Indian players bounced back in the third match. England was outplayed and outclassed in all the departments. India won the test match by 203 runs. Indian team management probably won't make any changes in the team for the fourth test.

It would be perhaps the first time under Kohli's captaincy that the Indian team would go unchanged for the two consecutive tests. India has gained a lot of confidence after their victory in Headingley. Now, they would try to win the next test to level the series to 2-2.

India has a good chance to win the series as England is struggling with its batting. Indian team needs to make a sensible strategy to defeat England in the next test. Players like Virat are the backbone of the current side. They would have to play a central role in leading India to another victory in England. Here are the 5 players who would be very important for India to win the next test match

1 / 6 NEXT