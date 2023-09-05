5 players who will play in the 2023 World Cup and were active in 2011 too ft. Virat Kohli 

The upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup will truly mark the end of an era, with several big names in ODI cricket possibly playing their last major tournament. Players are hitting the ripe age and even though they might be seen playing the shortest format in franchise leagues, their journey in international cricket might come to an end.

The 2011 edition, won by India, was a landmark event in ODI history, as it marked a phase in the sport where the format was the marquee one. T20 cricket was only on the rise back then, but the scenario is completely different now, a decade later.

There are a handful of players who have played in both the 2011 as well as the 2023 edition of the competition. The fact that they are representing the nation across the tournaments that are 12 years apart, is a testament to their longevity - in terms of maintaining their form as well as their fitness.

On that note, let us take a look at 5 players who will play 2023 ODI World Cup and were active in 2011 too.

#1 Virat Kohli - India

Virat Kohli came into the 2011 edition of the competition as a rookie after winning the U-19 World Cup in 2008.

He made his mark early in the tournament by scoring a century on his World Cup debut against Bangladesh and even played a crucial innings in the final as well. Overall, he scored 282 runs in nine matches at an average of 35.25 and 82.22

The right-handed batter has evolved to be one of the greatest batters of all time since then. His fitness and determination have enabled him to be one of Team India's premier players for the 2023 edition as well, which might turn out to be his last.

#2 David Warner - Australia

David Warner has been a prolific all-format player for Australia, who is heading towards the end of his international career.

The veteran batter has already announced his decision to retire from Test cricket after the home series against Pakistan, and the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup might prove to be his final endeavor in 50-over cricket.

Warner was not selected for the 2011 World Cup after having just begun his international career in January of that year. He was, however, a vital part of the squads that won the trophy in the 2015 edition and made it to the semi-finals in the 2019 edition of the tournament.

#3 Steve Smith - Australia

Steve Smith is arguably the player that has seen the wildest transformation over the course of the last 12 years. He featured in the 2011 edition as an all-rounder and batted in the lower-middle order.

Smith scored 53 runs in three innings and picked up one wicket. He was not part of the playing XI that faced India in the quarter-finals, where they were ultimately eliminated.

While he is renowned as one of the greatest Test batters of this generation, he also has solid numbers in ODI cricket. Much like Warner, he played a starring role in the subsequent World Cup campaigns for Australia.

#4 Kane Williamson - New Zealand

The New Zealand skipper was a doubt for the 2023 ODI World Cup due to a major knee injury that he sustained earlier this year. However, he has seemingly won the race against time to feature in what will be his fourth ODI World Cup.

Kane Williamson has featured in two World Cup finals and was also the Player of the Tournament in the 2019 edition. He made his ODI debut in late 2010 and made it to New Zealand's squad for the 2011 edition.

The right-handed batter scored 99 runs in four matches at an average of 49.50 during the tournament and even featured in the semi-final against Sri Lanka.

#5 Adil Rashid - England

The England spinner will have an important role to play for the side in subcontinent conditions. He was part of the Andrew Strauss-led side as a 23-year-old but had to wait eight years for his maiden World Cup action.

Adil Rashid played in all of England's matches at the 2019 World Cup and took 11 wickets at an economy rate of 5.72.

Other players will come to the fore once all the teams have announced their squads for the tournament. The deadline for squad submission has been set for September 28.