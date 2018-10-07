5 Players with the most ODIs before their Test debut

New Zealand v India - First Test: Day 3

It is a dream of every cricketer to play Test cricket. Ask any player, he will tell you that he treasures the Test cap the most and earning/wearing the Test cap for the first time is one of the proudest moments. Most players term it as the best format and they treat it as the most important format of the game as well.

However, not everyone gets a go straightaway and players work their way into the Test team in different ways. Most of them perform in the domestic tournaments in their respective countries, break the selection door and get a chance. But now we have seen a new trend as well. Players try to smash the door down with white-ball performances and then try to get a look in, just like Aaron Finch recently did.

Hence, here let’s look at five players who have played most ODIs before making their Test debut. Who tops the list? Does Finch make this list after playing limited-overs cricket for over 7 years?

#5 Aaron Finch – 93 ODIs

Aaron Finch is all set to make his Test debut against Pakistan in the first Test in Dubai today (October 7, 2018). The 31-year-old opener from Victoria made his ODI debut in January 2013. However, he had played 3 T20Is before (he made his T20I debut in January).

It’s been more than 5 and a half years since his ODI debut and he is finally getting a crack at Test cricket. He’s been in excellent form in the last couple of years in white ball cricket. In 30 international games (16 ODIs and 14 T20Is) since the start of 2017, he’s scored 1463 runs at an average of 56.26. He’s scored 5 tons in this period as well.

Even in Sheffield Shield cricket, he’s done quite well. He’s scored 1075 runs at an average of 43.00 over the last couple of years (2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons). His strike-rate has been pretty high as well.

He is also one of only two players who have scored over 3000 ODI runs before making the Test debut. Hence, with David Warner and Cameron Bancroft banned, Finch has got an opportunity to showcase his talent in the longest format of the game.

