5 players with the highest batting strike rate in Test cricket

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
496   //    08 Nov 2018, 13:48 IST

Adam Gilchrist and Virender Sehwag both feature on this list
Test match cricket is often seen as cricket's only format where patience is a key. Be it bowling or batting, the players need to be patient and keep on trying for the best result in the 5-day long battle. Normally, a batsman is considered to be optimal for Test cricket if he has a strike-rate between the range of 50 and 70 in his career. However, there have been some batsmen who have tried to play against the tradition and scored runs at a quicker rate.

Also Read - 4 players who made their Test debut when India last played a Test series in Australia

Virender Sehwag scored big daddy hundreds at a strike rate of above 100 while Gilchrist too played vital innings for Australia at a quicker pace. Here are the top 5 batsmen with the highest strike rate in their Test careers-

(Note - Players who have batted in at least 45 Test innings have been considered for this list)

#5 Graeme Swann - 76.49

Graeme Swann featured in the England team as an off-spinner but has the fifth best strike rate in Test history
The English off-spinner Graeme Swann who was primarily included in the playing XI as an off-spinner often made crucial contributions with the bat for his side batting down the order. Featuring in the tail-end of the line-up, Swann scored 1,370 runs in the 76 test innings he batted in.

Not only did he score 5 half-centuries for England, but he also scored runs at a healthy strike rate of 76.49. Swann had the highest score of 85 in his test career. He also scalped 255 wickets for England and had a career best of 6/65. Nicknamed Chin, Swann also picked 3 10-wicket hauls in his career.

