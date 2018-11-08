5 players with the highest batting strike rate in Test cricket

Adam Gilchrist and Virender Sehwag both feature on this list

Test match cricket is often seen as cricket's only format where patience is a key. Be it bowling or batting, the players need to be patient and keep on trying for the best result in the 5-day long battle. Normally, a batsman is considered to be optimal for Test cricket if he has a strike-rate between the range of 50 and 70 in his career. However, there have been some batsmen who have tried to play against the tradition and scored runs at a quicker rate.

Virender Sehwag scored big daddy hundreds at a strike rate of above 100 while Gilchrist too played vital innings for Australia at a quicker pace. Here are the top 5 batsmen with the highest strike rate in their Test careers-

(Note - Players who have batted in at least 45 Test innings have been considered for this list)

#5 Graeme Swann - 76.49

Graeme Swann featured in the England team as an off-spinner but has the fifth best strike rate in Test history

The English off-spinner Graeme Swann who was primarily included in the playing XI as an off-spinner often made crucial contributions with the bat for his side batting down the order. Featuring in the tail-end of the line-up, Swann scored 1,370 runs in the 76 test innings he batted in.

Not only did he score 5 half-centuries for England, but he also scored runs at a healthy strike rate of 76.49. Swann had the highest score of 85 in his test career. He also scalped 255 wickets for England and had a career best of 6/65. Nicknamed Chin, Swann also picked 3 10-wicket hauls in his career.

