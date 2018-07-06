Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 reasons why the Indian ‘KulCha’ will be too hot to handle for English batsmen

yash pawaskar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
475   //    06 Jul 2018, 11:43 IST

CRICKET-T20-ENG-IND

After devouring a lacklustre Australian team, England were eager to taste the Indian curry. Jasprit Bumrah’s absence due to injury took the zing out of the Indian bowling attack but the English batsmen were up against quality spin, India’s key strength. The Indian ‘KulCha’ had made its mark against South Africa and were determined to upset English stomachs.

No, kulcha here doesn’t mean the Indian bread but the deadly wrist spin combination of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. Read ahead to know why the English batsman are likely to have a tough time against India’s wrist spinners.

1 – Lack of Practice

2018 International Twenty20 Cricket England v India Jul 3rd

England haven’t had much practice against wrist spinners. This is evident from their dismal performance in the first T20I game against India. In order to counter the threat posed by Chahal and in particular Kuldeep, the English team have resorted to seeking some help in the form of Merlyn - their state of the art spin bowling machine.

They use the bowling machine often before touring the sub-continent to get used to the spinners. Merlyn can generate spin but it certainly doesn’t have KulCha’s bag of tricks. 

England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Kuldeep Yadav Yuzvendra Chahal
