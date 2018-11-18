5 Reasons why Australia will defeat India in the T20I Series

Australia are favourites heading into the T20I Series

2 years after being whitewashed by India at their home, Australia once again will take to the field against Virat Kohli's men on November 21 at the Gabba in the opening game of the three-match T20I series. Both the teams have announced their squads and Aaron Finch and Virat Kohli will be leading their nations in the bilateral series. In 2016, India won all the three T20Is in Australia but this year the story might be different.

Though India are currently ranked higher than the Aussies in the ICC T20I Rankings, the men in Yellow are the favourites to conquer the Indian team in the T20I series. Here are 5 reasons why India might lose the T20I series to the hosts -

#5 Absence of Practice Matches ahead of the T20Is

India had played Western Australia in a practice match during their last tour

When the Indian team will play Australia, it will take to the field without any match practice ahead of the vital series. Due to the busy schedule of the Indian team, they were not able to play any practice matches ahead of the tour. Though a three-day match is scheduled ahead of the Test series against Cricket Australia XI, that comes after the T20I series.

In 2016, the tour where they clean whitewashed Australia in the T20I series, India had played one practice match against Western Australia before the international games got underway and thus, had match practice ahead of the series against Australia.

After a long home series against Windies, now the Indian players will play in Australia, where the conditions are drastically different. The pitches offer much more help to the pacers than the spin-friendly Indian pitches.

