8 players who made their T20I debut when India last played a T20I series in Australia

Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah received their maiden T20I cap against Australia in 2016

The tour of Australia is almost upon us and India is all set to play the first T20I against Australia on 21st November at the Gabba. The last time that India played a T20I Down Under was way back in 2016 before the ICC World T20. MS Dhoni was the captain of the Indian squad while Aaron Finch was the skipper of the home team. The series saw as many as 8 players make their T20I debut for both the sides as the two teams experimented before the WT20.

The visitors won the 3 match series 3-0 and Virat Kohli was adjudged the Man of the Series for his brilliant performance in the series. The current captain of the Indian team amassed 199 runs in the 3 matches and routed the Australian bowling attack.

Here is the list of the 8 players who had made their debut in the T20I series:

#1 Travis Head

Travis Head made his T20I debut in the first match of the series

The young Aussie batsman was drafted into the squad due to his commendable performance in the Big Bash League. He was included in the playing XI of the first match where batting at no.4 he could score only 2 runs and was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja on the fifth ball of his innings. The left-handed middle-order batsman was dropped for the 2nd match of the series but he was chosen again in the 3rd match where he hit 26 off 19 balls and stitched a 93 run partnership with opener Shane Watson.

He has represented Australia in 16 T20I matches thus far and amassed 319 runs at an average of 26.58. Head was ignored by the selectors for the upcoming series.

