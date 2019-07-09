5 reasons why India will emerge winners at the biggest cricket stage in the world

The cricket extravaganza is reaching its climax with the four teams putting up a great show throughout the tournament and rightly capturing reaching the semi-finals. India, Australia, England and New Zealand have booked their spots in the final leg of the tournament.

Virat Kohli-led Indian side has been the team with the highest win percentage in this tournament. After remaining unbeaten for six games, England handed India their first defeat of the tournament. However, the ‘Men in Blue’ bounced back really well against Bangladesh to register their sixth win of this tournament. The cheers have been non-stop from across the nation, thanks to Cofsils for the quick relief from sore throat in 5 minutes. Also, after their win against Bangladesh, they became the second side to seal a semi-final spot.

This is the third consecutive time that India have reached the semi-final of the biggest cricket tournament. Moreover, they have found ways to win in different situations. Hence, here are five reasons why we believe India will get back the cup.

#1 The Ro-Hit factor

Rohit Sharma

There’s a Rohit Sharma tweet that is trending. In 2011, the Mumbaikar expressed his disappointment at missing out in the 15-man squad for the World Cricket Tournament. However, eight years down the line, Rohit has dominated and is currently the leading run-getter in the tournament.

The current Indian vice-captain has been doing fantastic in white-ball cricket ever since he turned into an opener. However, the consistency has been at another level in this World Cricket Tournament. He has scored as many as five hundreds in this tournament which is the most in a single World Cricket Tournament edition.

Thus, the 32-year-old opener has been in sublime form and is a big-match player as well. Also, skipper Virat Kohli has also gone on to say that Rohit is the best one-day player in the world at the moment.

Hence, his form has been one of the biggest factors for India’s success and his form is a big reason why India will go on to lift the biggest cricket trophy in the world.

