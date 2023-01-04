5 records that were broken in 1st T20I of India vs Sri Lanka 2023 series

The first T20I of the India vs Sri Lanka series is in the history books. The new year started on a memorable note as India defeated Sri Lanka by two runs at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday (January 3). Deepak Hooda won the Man of the Match award for his game-changing 41-run knock in the first innings.

Debutant Shivam Mavi stole the show in the second innings by taking four wickets in four overs. Umran Malik supported him well by scalping two wickets while Axar Patel kept his nerve in the final over and guided India to a close win.

Now that the series opener of the India vs Sri Lanka series is done and dusted, here's a list of five records that were broken at the Wankhede Stadium.

#1 Shivam Mavi broke Bhuvneshwar Kumar's record in 1st T20I of India vs Sri Lanka series

Shivam Mavi returned with figures of 4/22 on his T20I debut against Sri Lanka. The right-arm pacer broke Bhuvneshwar Kumar's record for the best T20I bowling figures by an Indian debutant on home soil.

Previously, Bhuvneshwar Kumar held this record for his dream spell of 3/9 against Pakistan at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium back in 2012.

#2 Most T20I defeats against India

CricBeat @Cric_beat



18 - vs *

18 - 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs

18 - vs

17 - vs 🏝



#INDvSL Most Wins against an Opponent in T20I18 -vs18 - 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs18 -vs17 -vs 🏝 Most Wins against an Opponent in T20I18 - 🇮🇳 vs 🇱🇰*18 - 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs 🇵🇰18 - 🇵🇰 vs 🇳🇿17 - 🇮🇳 vs 🏝#INDvSL

Before the first T20I of the India vs Sri Lanka series, the islanders jointly held the record for suffering the most defeats against the Men in Blue in the shortest format of the game. Both Sri Lanka and West Indies had lost 17 times each against the Indian team.

After a two-run defeat in Mumbai, the Sri Lankan side now owns the record for the most defeats in T20Is against India, having lost 18 games.

#3 Harshal Patel broke Shardul Thakur's record in 1st T20I of India vs Sri Lanka series

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar



9.45 - Rubel Hossain

9.34 - Thisara Perera

9.25 - Tom Curran

9.18 - Harshal Patel*

9.18 - Andre Russell

9.16 - B McCarthy

9.15 - Shardul Thakur



(Min 500 balls)



#INDvSL Worst Eco.rate in T20I9.45 - Rubel Hossain9.34 - Thisara Perera9.25 - Tom Curran9.18 - Harshal Patel*9.18 - Andre Russell9.16 - B McCarthy9.15 - Shardul Thakur(Min 500 balls) Worst Eco.rate in T20I9.45 - Rubel Hossain9.34 - Thisara Perera9.25 - Tom Curran9.18 - Harshal Patel*9.18 - Andre Russell9.16 - B McCarthy9.15 - Shardul Thakur (Min 500 balls)#INDvSL

Among the Indian bowlers who have bowled a minimum of 500 balls in T20I cricket, Harshal Patel now has the worst economy rate. Patel bowled an expensive spell of 2/41 in the first T20I against Sri Lanka.

Following this spell, Patel's career economy rate has bumped up to 9.18. Shardul Thakur has come down to the second spot among the Indian players with an economy rate of 9.15.

#4 Hardik Pandya broke Rohit Sharma's captaincy record

Captain Hardik Pandya continued his winning run in 1st India vs Sri Lanka T20I (Image: Getty)

Hardik Pandya has now led the Indian team in six completed T20I matches, recording five wins and one tie. He has broken Rohit Sharma's record for the most T20I wins before suffering a first defeat.

Sharma led India to four wins before losing his first T20I as captain against Sri Lanka in 2018. Pandya has guided the nation to five T20I wins, with the victory at Wankhede Stadium being his fifth.

#5 Lowest total defended in a T20I at Wankhede Stadium

Umran Malik starred in India's win (Image: Getty)

India became the first team to defend a target of fewer than 200 runs in T20Is at Wankhede Stadium. The Men in Blue successfully defended a 163-run target against Sri Lanka in Mumbai, breaking South Africa's record for the lowest score defended at this venue.

Back in 2016, the Proteas defended a 210-run target against Afghanistan in the group stage of the T20 World Cup. India broke South Africa's record with a splendid bowling performance.

