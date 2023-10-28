5 records that were broken during Australia's thrilling win over New Zealand at 2023 ODI World 

In a nail-biting encounter at the picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, Australia trounced New Zealand by a thrilling margin of four runs on Saturday, October 28.

After being put to bat first, David Warner and Travis Head got Australia off to an outrageous start. The two left-handers gave no breathing space to any of the New Zealand bowlers and smashed 175 runs in just 19 overs.

While Warner made a 65-ball 81, Head made a remarkable comeback after an injury and got his maiden ODI World Cup century in just 59 balls. However, he couldn't bat long and was clean bowled by Glenn Phillips, who returned with his best ODI figures of 3/37.

The New Zealand spinners did put a hold on the scoring rate as Australia threatened to pile up over 450 runs at one point in time.

Innings from Glenn Maxwell (41 off 24) and Pat Cummins (37* off 14) provided a much-needed impetus to end the Australian innings, which ended at 388/10 after 49.2 overs.

New Zealand had an arduous task in front of them in the second innings. However, they gave their best shot and were even ahead of the eight ball for the majority of their innings.

After Devon Conway (28) and Will Young (32) added 61 runs for the first wicket, Rachin Ravindra did the bulk of the scoring and made a superlative century.

The youngster made 116 off 89 balls and kept the required run rate within reach during his stay. While Daryl Mitchell also scored 54, none of Tom Latham (21), Glenn Phillips (12), or Mitchell Santner (17) converted their starts.

At no. 7 came James Neesham, who did everything to pull off a sensational win. The southpaw smashed 58 off 39 runs but was unfortunate to get a runout in the last over of the match. As a result, Australia clinched their fourth consecutive ODI World Cup 2023 win by five runs.

Australia's superb triumph in Dharamsala also witnessed a few records being broken. For the stat lovers, here are five records that were made during the recently concluded Australia vs. New Zealand match.

#1 Highest match aggregate in ODI World Cup history

Travis Head and David Warner for Australia [Getty Images]

On October 7 in Delhi, the match between South Africa (428/5) and Sri Lanka (326) saw 754 runs getting scored, which became the highest match aggregate total in an ODI World Cup game.

However, three weeks later, the record has tumbled as the recently concluded game between the two Trans-Tasman rivals, Australia and New Zealand, saw 771 runs pile up.

While Australia made 388 in their first innings, New Zealand reached 383/9 in their 50 overs.

#2 Fastest ODI World Cup hundred for New Zealand

Rachin Ravindra acknowledging his milestone [Getty Images]

What a tournament Rachin Ravindra is having! The talented youngster made a remarkable ODI World Cup debut against England in the tournament opener, in which he smoked a match-winning 123* off 96.

In that game, he smashed his hundred in 82 balls, which became the fastest for any New Zealand player in tournament history.

However, on Saturday, he bettered his own record and took only 77 balls to get his three-digit mark against Australia, thus creating a new record for the fastest ODI World Cup hundred for the Black Caps.

#3 Highest powerplay score in an ODI World Cup match

Travis Head and David Warner for Australia [Getty Images]

Batting together for the first time in the ongoing tournament, David Warner and Travis Head caused mayhem against the new ball. They thrashed everything that came their way and utterly decimated the New Zealand pacers.

In the first five overs, the two added 60 runs before piling up 58 runs in the next 30 balls. By the end of the powerplay, Australia's score read 118/0, which is now the most a team has posted after a 10-over powerplay in an ODI World Cup match.

The previous highest was scored by New Zealand in their game against England, where the Kiwis added 116/2 in Wellington at the 2015 ODI World Cup.

#4 Highest all-out total after batting first in ODI history

Pat Cummins after getting out vs NZ [Getty Images]

After Travis Head and David Warner added 175 runs for the opening wicket, things looked bleak for the New Zealand bowlers. However, they pulled things back phenomenally and kept taking wickets at regular junctures.

As a result, none of the Aussie batters, apart from the two openers, could even make a half-century.

While Glenn Phillips and Trent Boult bagged three wickets each, Mitchell Santner took two as New Zealand bundled out Australia for 388/10 in 49.2 overs.

Incidentally, Australia's 388 is now the highest first-innings total by a team after getting out all while batting first in ODI history.

Previously, England held the record when they were all-out for 368 in an ODI against New Zealand at Kennington Oval earlier this year.

#5 Australia are now the first team to score 350+ totals in three consecutive ODIs

Glenn Maxwell while playing an outrageous shot vs NZ [Getty Images]

After two back-to-back defeats to start off their campaign, Australia seem to be peaking at the right time. The Pat Cummins-led side has now won four straight games in the tournament and are well set to qualify for the knockout stages as well.

While their bowling has been superb, a huge credit must go to their batting group, which has been in scintillating form. In fact, in their last three matches, the five-time champions have put up totals of 367/9, 399/8, and 388/10, respectively.

With this, Australia have now become the first-ever team to score 350+ totals in three consecutive ODI matches.