5 records broken in Bangladesh's 150-run win over New Zealand in 1st Test

Bangladesh made history as they upstaged New Zealand by a huge margin of 150 runs to win the opening Test of the ongoing two-game Test series at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on Saturday, December 2.

It was a fascinating Test encounter, where Bangladesh were largely in control but New Zealand also fought well.

With several senior players missing from the game, the hosts were phenomenal and played with utmost maturity to record their first win in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) 2023–25 cycle.

Batting first, Bangladesh rode on Mahmudul Hasan Joy's 86 and piled up 310 in the first innings. New Zealand, in reply, bettered the first-innings score and made 317, with Kane Williamson scoring 104.

Bangladesh needed a solid batting effort, which they managed to put on, courtesy of a fabulous century by skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (105) and Mushfiqur Rahim's 67.

The hosts handed New Zealand a target of 332 on the penultimate day and reduced them to 113/7. On the final day, Bangladesh wrapped up the formalities and won the encounter by 150 runs.

The engaging game in Sylhet also saw a number of records being broken as well. For the stat lovers, here are five of the most significant records that were broken during Bangladesh's recent Test win over New Zealand.

#5 First Bangladeshi to score a hundred on Test captaincy debut

Najmul Hossain Shanto during the 1st Test vs NZ [Getty Images]

Captaining Bangladesh for the first time in Test cricket, Najmul Hossain Shanto led by example. He made a quick-fire 37 in the first innings to add momentum before playing a superb Test knock.

After Bangladesh were 26/2 in the second innings, Shanto applied himself on the crease and made a remarkable 105 off 198. In doing so, he became the first-ever Bangladeshi to score a hundred on his Test captaincy debut.

#4 Best bowling figures for Bangladesh vs New Zealand in Tests

Taijul Ismal celebrating a wicket vs NZ in Sylhet [Getty Images]

Taijul Ismal was the standout bowler in the first Test in Sylhet. The left-arm spinner really spun a web around the Kiwi batters and made it extremely difficult for them to sustain on a tricky surface.

With his guile and effectiveness, Taijul took 4/109 in the first innings before wreaking havoc and striking 6/75 in the second innings.

His 10/184 in the entire game is now the best bowling figures for Bangladesh against New Zealand in Test history. Taijul's 10/184 is also the second-best bowling figures in BAN vs. NZ Tests after Daniel Vettori's 12/170 in Chattogram in 2004.

#3 First-ever New Zealander to score a century in four consecutive Tests

Kane Williamson raising his bat after a century vs BAN [Getty Images]

Despite battling with injuries in the lead-up and during the recently-concluded ODI World Cup, Kane Williamson showed why he is considered a modern-day great as he scored an admirable ton against Bangladesh.

Williamson's innings was a major reason why the match was in the balance after the first innings. He scored 104 off 205 balls, which was also Williamson's fourth consecutive century in back-to-back Test matches.

Prior to the game against Bangladesh, Williamson mustered 215 (vs SL), 121* (vs SL) and 132 (vs ENG). With this, the 33-year-old became the first-ever New Zealander to score a century in four consecutive Test matches.

#2 Bangladesh's first Test win over New Zealand at home

Bangladesh wrapping up the New Zealand innings [Getty Images]

Bangladesh, who are a force to be reckoned with at home, had a dull record against New Zealand. In their previous six Test matches at home against the Kiwis, Bangladesh had never won and lost three of these clashes.

However, their 150-run win in Sylhet is Bangladesh's first-ever win over New Zealand in Test matches at home. After hosting New Zealand for their first Test match at home in 2004, it has taken Bangladesh a period of 19 years to record a win.

#1 Bangladesh's largest Test victory (apart from wins vs Zimbabwe and Afghanistan)

Bangladesh and New Zealand players after the match [Getty Images]

Bangladesh's 150-run triumph on Saturday is also one their biggest win in Test cricket history (by runs remaining).

In fact, if we leave out Bangladesh's wins against Zimbabwe and Afghanistan, their win in Sylhet is Bangladesh's biggest win over any opposition.

Previously, Bangladesh beat England by 108 runs in a Test match in Mirpur in 2016. They also beat West Indies by 95 runs (in Kingstown in 2009) and 64 runs (in Chattogram in 2018) and Australia by 20 runs in Mirpur in 2017.