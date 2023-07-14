5 records that were broken on Day 2 of the first Test between WI and IND 

Team India continued their dominance as they extended their first-innings lead to 162 after the end of the second day's play in the ongoing first Test against the West Indies at Windsor Park in Dominica.

After opting to bat first, the West Indies were skittled out for only 150 runs, with Ravichandran Ashwin taking a magnificent fifer.

India in complete control of the Test thanks to centuries from skipper Rohit Sharma and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal



India in complete control of the Test thanks to centuries from skipper Rohit Sharma and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal

In reply, India got off to a wonderful start, with captain Rohit Sharma and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal taking India's score to 80/0 by the end of Day 1. On Thursday, July 13, the visitors continued to impress with the bat, as they reached a score of 312 runs for the loss of only two wickets.

On the back of the dominant batting show and Jaiswal's heroics, there were several records that were broken by India. On that note, here are five records that were broken on Day 2 of the first Test between West Indies and India.

#5 Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal become first-ever Indian opening pair to take first-innings lead in a Test

Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal shaking heads [Getty Images]

Ravichandran Ashwin's five-wicket haul and Ravindra Jadeja's three-wicket haul helped India bundle out the West Indies for 150 runs. While the host batters found it difficult to score runs on the slow surface in Dominica, both the Indian openers showed great temperament and grit.

Sharma and Jaiswal batted together for almost three sessions and comfortably went past the Windies' first-innings total of 150. In doing so, they became the first-ever Indian opening pair to take a first-innings lead in a Test match.

#4 Highest score by a Test debutant for India while playing away from home

132* - Yashasvi Jaiswal v WI, 2023 (so far)

131 - Sourav Ganguly v ENG, 1996

124 - Surinder Amarnath v NZ, 1976

120 - Suresh Raina v SL, 2010

112 - Abbas Ali Baig v ENG, 1959

Highest score by Indian Test debut when playing outside home:

132* - Yashasvi Jaiswal v WI, 2023 (so far)

131 - Sourav Ganguly v ENG, 1996

124 - Surinder Amarnath v NZ, 1976

120 - Suresh Raina v SL, 2010

112 - Abbas Ali Baig v ENG, 1959

Jaiswal's batting performance has been laudable, to say the least. Ever since facing his first ball on Day 1, the left-hander has been composed and admirable in his way of scoring runs.

He is currently unbeaten at 143*, which is now the highest-ever individual score by an Indian debutant while playing away from home. Previously, another left-hander in Sourav Ganguly held the record when he scored 131 runs against England on his debut at Lord's in 1996.

#3 Virat Kohli is now India's fifth-highest run-getter in Test history

India Training Session - DP World Asia Cup

Another day, another landmark for one of India's greatest-ever batters — Virat Kohli. Coming in at No. 4 at the stroke of Tea on Day 2, Kohli played 96 balls and scored 36* by the end of the day.

Virat Kohli has now scored + runs in Test cricket



He becomes the sixth Indian achieve the milestone



Virat Kohli has now scored 8,500+ runs in Test cricket

He becomes the sixth Indian achieve the milestone

En route to his unbeaten stay, Kohli went past Virender Sehwag's tally of 8,503 Test runs and broke into India's top-five highest run-getters in the format's history.

He has now scored 8,515 runs at an average of over 48 across 110 Tests for India.

#2 Jaiswal is now the Indian with the most balls faced in his maiden Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrating his hundred vs WI [Getty Images]

Another record tumbled by the young sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal is of facing the most number of deliveries on Test debut for India.

With his assured approach and hunger for runs, the 21-year-old has already faced as many as 350 balls in his maiden Test innings.

This is now the most by any Indian on debut, surpassing legendary batter Mohammad Azharuddin's record, who faced 322 balls in his debut match against England in 1984.

#1 Jaiswal and Sharma now have the highest-ever opening partnership for India outside Asia

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma for India [Getty Images]

Despite some turn and sluggishness that was on offer off the surface, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma batted wonderfully and stitched a giant opening partnership of 229 runs.

Both the batters reached their respective centuries before the skipper was caught by the wicketkeeper for 103 runs. It ended what was a terrific opening stand.

The 229-run opening partnership by Jaiswal and Sharma is now the highest-ever opening stand by any Indian pair outside Asia. The two broke the 44-year old record, surpassing the 213-run opening stand made by Sunil Gavaskar and Chetan Chauhan in a Test against England at the Oval in 1979.

