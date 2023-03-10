5 records that were broken on Day 2 of India vs Australia 2023 4th Test

Australia solidified their position of strength on Day 2 of the fourth Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against India in Ahmedabad on Friday. Resuming from their overnight score of 255/4, centuries from Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green helped the visitors finish the day with 480 runs on the board.

Khawaja, who notched his 14th Test century on Thursday, continued to trouble the Indian bowlers on the second day. He resumed from 104* and ended with 180 in the first innings. All-rounder Cameron Green supported him to perfection with a 170-ball 114. The duo stitched a 208-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Tailenders Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy also frustrated the Indians by adding a total of 75 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin eventually dismissed both, finishing with figures of 6/91 in the first innings.

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill managed to remain unscathed and added 36 runs by the end of the day's play. Multiple records were shattered on the second day of the Ahmedabad Test between India and Australia.

Here's a list of five of those records.

#1 Ravichandran Ashwin broke Anil Kumble's record

India v Australia - 4th Test: Day 2 (Image: Getty)

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has surpassed Anil Kumble for the highest wickets by an Indian bowler in Test matches against Australia. Ashwin's six-wicket haul in the first innings helped him take his tally to 113 wickets. Kumble previously held the record with 111 wickets.

#2 Usman Khawaja broke Rishabh Pant's record

India v Australia - 4th Test: Day 2 (Image: Getty)

Usman Khawaja played a marathon knock of 180 runs. He remained at the crease for 611 minutes, facing 422 balls and smashing 21 fours in his innings.

Khawaja broke Rishabh Pant's record for the highest individual score in Tests at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Pant previously held the record for his knock of 101 against England in 2021.

#3 Australia broke India's record

India v AUS - 4th Test: Day 2 (Image: Getty)

Centuries from Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green helped the Aussies finish with a 480-run total in the first innings. The Aussies now own the record for the highest team total in Test matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

India's 365-run total against England in 2021 was the previous highest team score at this stadium. It will be interesting to see if India can return to the top spot by scoring more than 480 runs in their first innings of the ongoing match.

#4 Ravichandran Ashwin broke another Anil Kumble record

Ravichandran Ashwin overtook Anil Kumble on another elite list in Test cricket. Ashwin registered his 26th five-wicket haul on Indian soil in the ongoing Ahmedabad Test match against the Aussies.

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats



26* - R Ashwin

25 - Anil Kumble

#INDvAUS Most Test five-wicket hauls in India:26* - R Ashwin25 - Anil Kumble Most Test five-wicket hauls in India:26* - R Ashwin25 - Anil Kumble#INDvAUS

Prior to the ongoing fourth Test, Ashwin was tied with Kumble with 25 five-wicket hauls each.

#5 Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green broke Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar's record

Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green stitched up a 208-run partnership for the fifth wicket in the first innings of the Ahmedabad Test. The two have set a new record for the highest partnership in Tests at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

MAHI 🇮🇳 @mahi_tweetss

222 K Hughes - A Border Chennai 1979/80

208 U Khawaja - C Green Ahmedabad 2022/23

207 N O'Neill - N Harvey Mumbai BS 1959/60

#INDvsAUS #BorderGavaskarTrophy STAT: Highest partnerships for Australia in India222 K Hughes - A Border Chennai 1979/80208 U Khawaja - C Green Ahmedabad 2022/23207 N O'Neill - N Harvey Mumbai BS 1959/60 STAT: Highest partnerships for Australia in India222 K Hughes - A Border Chennai 1979/80208 U Khawaja - C Green Ahmedabad 2022/23207 N O'Neill - N Harvey Mumbai BS 1959/60#INDvsAUS #BorderGavaskarTrophy https://t.co/z1yS6peynA

Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar's 113-run stand against England in 2021 was the previous highest partnership at this venue. Khawaja and Green's partnership is also the second-highest by an Australian pair in Tests on Indian soil.

