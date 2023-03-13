5 records that were broken on Day 4 of India vs Australia 2023 4th Test

The penultimate day of the India vs Australia 2023 Test series was dominated by the batting prowess of Virat Kohli. India dominated the proceedings on Day 4 of the Ahmedabad Test match and gained a 91-run lead in the first innings.

Kohli returned to form with a spectacular innings of 186 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The star batter ended his drought of Test hundreds by touching the three-figure mark in the longest format of the game for the first time since November 2019.

The former India captain received excellent support from all-rounder Axar Patel, who scored another half-century for India in this series. Their 162-run partnership for the sixth wicket helped India finish with 571 runs on the board in their first innings. Todd Murphy had the best figures for Australia with 3/113.

It was an eventful day of Test cricket in Ahmedabad. Unsurprisingly, some records were broken too. Here's a list of five of them.

#1 Nathan Lyon created a unique record in Test cricket

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon has set a new record in Test cricket. Lyon became the first bowler to concede more than 500 runs each to two different batters in the longest format of cricket.

#INDvAUS Nathan Lyon becomes the first bowler to concede 500+ runs to two different batters in Test cricket.Pujara scored 570 runs off Lyon's bowling.Kohli scored 511 runs off Lyon's bowling. Nathan Lyon becomes the first bowler to concede 500+ runs to two different batters in Test cricket.Pujara scored 570 runs off Lyon's bowling.Kohli scored 511 runs off Lyon's bowling.#INDvAUS

Cheteshwar Pujara has scored 570 runs off Nathan Lyon's bowling in Test cricket, while Virat Kohli crossed the 500-run mark against the off-spinner on Sunday. Kohli now has 511 runs against the leading Aussie tweaker.

#2 India create a historic record in Test cricket

Team India dominated the Australian bowlers in the first innings of the Ahmedabad Test. For the first time in Test cricket history, India had a partnership of more than 50 runs for each of the first six wickets.

In the first innings of the fourth Stat of the dayIn the first innings of the fourth #INDvAUS Test, #TeamIndia had a Fifty-run stand for each of the first six wickets 🤝 Stat of the day 👌👌In the first innings of the fourth #INDvAUS Test, #TeamIndia had a Fifty-run stand for each of the first six wickets 🤝 https://t.co/Vvs6WiwTTD

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill got India off to a steady start with a stand of 74. The runs continued to come in good quantity till the sixth wicket stand, between Kohli and Axar. The latter two, in fact, managed the biggest partnership of the innings with 162.

#3 Virat Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar's record

Virat Kohli has broken many records previously held by Sachin Tendulkar in international cricket. The Delhi batsman added one more record to that long list at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Day 4 of the ongoing Test.

#INDvAUS Today, Kohli Completed 11000 runs in INDLeast Innings taken to Score 11k runs in a Country224 - Kohli in246 - Sachin in246 - Ponting in248 - Sangakkara in253 - Kallis in266 - Jayawardene in Today, Kohli Completed 11000 runs in INDLeast Innings taken to Score 11k runs in a Country224 - Kohli in 🇮🇳*246 - Sachin in 🇮🇳246 - Ponting in 🇦🇺248 - Sangakkara in 🇱🇰253 - Kallis in 🇿🇦266 - Jayawardene in 🇱🇰#INDvAUS

Kohli completed 11,000 international runs in India, across formats, in his 224th innings, setting a new record for the least innings taken by a cricketer to reach 11,000 runs in any nation. Sachin Tendulkar was previously at the top, having completed 11,000 runs in India in 246 innings.

#4 Virat Kohli broke another record of Sachin Tendulkar

As mentioned ahead, Virat Kohli has a habit of breaking Sachin Tendulkar's batting records in international cricket. Apart from the aforementioned one, Kohli took down another record held by the legendary Master Blaster.

#INDvAUS Innings taken for 75 100s552 - Virat Kohli*566 - Sachin Tendulkar Innings taken for 75 100s552 - Virat Kohli*566 - Sachin Tendulkar#INDvAUS

Kohli completed 75 centuries in international cricket in his 552nd innings, becoming the fastest player to do so. Sachin Tendulkar accomplished the feat in his 566th innings.

#5 India broke Australia's record at Narendra Modi Stadium

Australia had earlier set a new record for the highest team total in Test matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium, since its renovation and rechristening. The visitors scored 480 runs in the first innings of this match. However, India have broken the Aussies' record by scoring 571 runs in their first innings.

Also, Virat Kohli has broken Usman Khawaja's record for the highest Test score at the world's largest cricket stadium. Kohli scored 186 runs, six more than what Khawaja got in the first innings.

