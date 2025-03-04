Virat Kohli played a brilliant knock in the semifinal of the 2025 Champions Trophy against Australia on Tuesday, March 4, in Dubai. The Men in Blue won the match by four wickets and qualified for the final of the ICC event.

Ad

The star batter played a key role in the successful run chase, scoring a match-winning half-century that set up the game for India. Virat Kohli scored 84 runs off 98 balls, including five boundaries.

Kohli was named the Player of the Match for his impressive knock in yet another successful run chase for India. He is the highest run-getter for the country in the ongoing Champions Trophy with 217 runs from four matches at an average of 72.33 with a hundred and a fifty.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

5 records broken by Virat Kohli in IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

#5 Most catches by an Indian in international cricket

Before breaking records in the batting, Virat Kohli broke a record in the fielding in the first innings while Australia were batting. Kohli took two catches (Josh Inglis and Nathan Ellis).

Ad

With that, he now has 336 catches across all formats, which is the most by an Indian player. Kohli overtook former Indian captain Rahul Dravid, who previously held the record with 334 catches in international cricket.

#4 Most fifty-plus scores in Champions Trophy history

Virat Kohli now has the most fifty-plus scores in Champions Trophy history. He had five half-centuries and a hundred prior to the semifinal clash. With his 84-run knock, he now has seven fifty plus scores in the tournament, the most by any batter.

Ad

Kohli overtook Shikhar Dhawan, Sourav Ganguly, and Rahul Dravid, who have six fifty plus scores each in the Champions Trophy.

#3 Most fifty-plus scores in ICC ODI events

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kohli also broke the record for the most fifty-plus scores in ICC ODI events (World Cup and Champions Trophy). This was his 24th fifty plus score in ICC ODI tournaments.

Kohli overtook former Indian batter and legend Sachin Tendulkar, who previously owned the record with 23 fifty-plus scores. Tendulkar crossed the 50-run mark 23 times in 58 innings, while Kohli took just 53 innings to break the record. Rohit Sharma (18 in 41 innings), Kumar Sangakkara (17 in 56 innings), and Ricky Ponting (16 in 60 innings) are the other batters on the list.

Ad

#2 First batter to 1000 runs in ICC knockout matches

Virat Kohli once again proved his worth in ICC knockout matches by playing a key knock in a high-pressure game. He became the first batterto score 1000 runs in ICC knockout matches.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma (808), Ricky Ponting (731), Sachin Tendulkar (657), and Kumar Sangakarra (595) are some big names behind Kohli on this list.

#1 Highest run-scorer for India in Champions Trophy

Virat Kohli also became the highest run-scorer for India in Champions Trophy history. He now has 746 runs from 17 matches at an average of 82.88 with six half-centuries and a hundred.

Kohli overtook Shikhar Dhawan, who was previously at the top with 701 runs in 10 matches. The Indian batter also became the second highest run-getter overall in the Champions Trophy. He overtook Mahela Jayawardene (742) and is now only behind Chris Gayle, who is at the top with 791 runs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback