5 records made in Australia vs England 2025 Champions Trophy match

Australia and England squared off in a high-scoring 2025 Champions Trophy encounter on Saturday, February 22, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Over 700 runs were scored by both teams combined in what was an absolute run feast in Lahore.

Batting first, England put up a strong total of 351/8, led by a massive century from Ben Duckett. Ducket slammed 165 runs off just 143 balls. Joe Root played a crucial 68-run knock as well. Ben Dwarshuis picked up three wickets for Australia while Adam Zampa and Marnus Labuschagne chipped in with two each.

However, Australia created by history by chasing down the total in just 47.3 overs, winning by five wickets to spare and beginning their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign in style. The run-chase was led by a brilliant unbeaten century from Josh Inglis and half-centuries from Matthew Short and Alex Carey.

On that note, let us take a look at a few records made during the thrilling 2025 Champions Trophy contest between these two teams.

#5 Joint fastest hundred in the Champions Trophy

Australia's Josh Inglis equaled the record for scoring the fastest hundred in the Champions Trophy history. He smashed his hundred off just 77 balls, which is the joint-fastest in the history of the tournament. During the 2022 edition, India's Virender Sehwag had scored a 77-ball hundred against England.

Inglis scored an unbeaten 120 off just 86 balls, including eight fours and six maximums at a strike rate of 139.53, which helped Australia chase down a massive total against England in Lahore.

#4 Highest individual ODI score by an England batter in Pakistan

England's Ben Duckett scored 165 runs off 143 blls when they batted first. Notably, this is the highest individual ODI score by any English batter on Pakistan soil. It is also the fourth highest individual score in the format by any batter in Pakistan.

Former South African cricketer Gary Kirsten had slammed an unbeaten 188 against the UAE in Rawalpindi in 1996, which is the highest. The legendary Sir Vivian Richards scored 181 against Sri Lanka in Karachi in 1987, which is the second highest, followed by Fakhar Zaman's 180 not not against New Zealand in Rawalpindi in 2023.

#3 Highest score by any batter in the Champions Trophy

Ben Duckett's 165 is the highest individual score by any batter in the history of the Champions Trophy. His 165 off just 143 balls included 17 fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 115.38.

The record was previouly held by former New Zealand cricketer Nathan Astle, who has scored an unbeaten 145 off 151 balls against the USA at The Oval during the 2004 edition of the tournament.

#2 Highest team total in the Champions Trophy

Australia's 356/5 is the highest total in the history of the tournament (batting first or second). Interestingly, England broke the record in the first innings when they scored 351/8. However, Australia broke it once again in the second innings and now hold this record.

Before England and Australia, the record was held by New Zealand when they had put up 347/4 against UAE at The Oval in the 2004 edition of the tournament. Some other highest totals in the history of the tournament include Pakistan's 338/4 against India in 2017 and India's 331/7 against South Africa in 2013.

#1 Highest successful run-chase in ICC ODI tournaments

Australia's run-chase, where they scaled down a target of 352 runs successfully against England, is the highest successful run-chase by any team in an ICC ODI event (50-over World Cup and Champions Trophy).

It is also the highest successful run chase in the history of the on-going ICC event alone. The record of the highest successful run-chase in a 50-over ICC event (both combined) was held by Pakistan when they chased down 345 against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad during the 2023 ODI World Cup.

