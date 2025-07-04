5 records/milestones made on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test ft. Mohammed Siraj

The ongoing second Test between England and India saw an enthralling third day's play at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Friday, July 4. The visitors ended the day on 64/1 from 13 overs in their second innings with an important lead of 244 runs.

Earlier in the day, India bowled England out for 407 to gain a first innings lead of 180 runs. The hosts had resumed the day on 77/3. They lost a couple of early wickets and were in trouble at 84/5 at one stage. However, a brilliant 300-plus partnership from Harry Brook and Jamie Smith seemed to have gotten them back into the contest.

Both batters scored over 150 runs each during their marathon partnership. Akash Deep got the much-needed breakthrough by dismissing Brook. India then bounced back to wipe out the remaining wickets in quick time as England slipped from 387/6 to 407 all out.

Mohammed Siraj led the charge with a six-wicket haul. He was ably supported by Akash Deep, who bagged four wickets. India head into the fourth day of the Test in a confident position with a solid lead.

On that note, here are five records/milestones made on the third day of the second Test between the two teams.

#5 Lowest all-out total by a team in Tests with a 300-plus partnership in the same innings

In what came as an unwanted record, England have now registered the lowest total by a team in a Test involving a 300-plus partnership in the same innings. Harry Brook and Jamie Smith joined forces to stitch a 303-run stand for the sixth wicket.

However, England were eventually bowled out for just 407 runs in the end. Notably, their total of 407 is also the lowest score by a team in the format where two batters scored over 150 runs each in the same innings. Brook made 158 runs while Smith made an unbeaten 184.

#4 Most ducks for England in a Test innings

England's first innings, where they were bowled out for 407 runs, saw six batters getting out for ducks. Notably, this is the highest number of ducks for England in a Test innings. Previously, they had four instances of five ducks in each innings.

Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Ben Stokes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, and Shoaib Bashir were all sent back without troubling the scorers. England also equaled the record for most ducks in a single Test innings, which is six. India (twice), Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh (thrice), and New Zealand are the other teams with six ducks in a single Test innings.

#3 Highest Test score for an England wicket-keeper

Jamie Smith, during his sensational unbeaten 184-run knock, broke the record for the highest Test score by an England wicket-keeper. He overtook Alec Stewart, who previously held the record when he had made 173 against New Zealand in 1997.

The other England batters on this list are Jonny Bairstow (167* against Sri Lanka in 2016), Alec Stewart again (164 against South Africa in 1998), Jos Buttler (152 against Pakistan in 2020), and Bairstow again (150* against South Africa in 2016). Jamie Smith's 184 not out is also the highest Test score from number seven or lower for England.

#2 Joint fastest Indian to 2000 Test runs

In India's second innings, Yashasvi Jaiswal reached the milestone of completing 2000 Test runs for India. He achieved the feat in just 40 innings and is the joint fastest Indian player to do so.

Jaiswal joined an elite list including Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag, who also got to 2000 Test runs in just 40 innings each. Moreover, the left-handed opener also became the second youngest Indian to reach this landmark at the age of 23 years and 188 days. He is only behind Sachin Tendulkar, who had achieved the feat at the age of 20 years and 330 days.

#1 Second Indian with 6-fer in Tests at Edgbaston (in an innings)

Mohammed Siraj, who picked up six wickets in England's first innings, became only the second Indian bowler with a six-wicket haul in Tests at Edgbaston. He joined Chetan Sharma, who had picked up a six-wicket haul at the venue in 1986.

Siraj returned with figures of 6/70 from 19.3 overs. His figures are also the second-best by an Indian bowler in Tests at Edgbaston. He overtook Ishant Sharma, who was the previous second-best with figures of 5/51 in 2018. Siraj is only behind Chetan Sharma, who remains at the top with figures of 6/58.

