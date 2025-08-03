5 records/milestones made on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test ft. Yashasvi Jaiswal

Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was the star of the show on Day 3 of the ongoing fifth Test against England. The left-hander slammed a brilliant hundred as the visitors piled on a huge second innings total.Resuming on 75/2, India went on to score 396, gaining a massive 373-run lead. While Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a century, significant contributions came from Akash Deep (66), Ravindra Jadeja (53), and Washington Sundar (53), who all made half-centuries.Josh Tongue completed a five-wicket haul, leading the charge for the hosts. English openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett made a positive start to the chase in the final innings. They stitched another half-century partnership. However, Mohammed Siraj broke the stand on the last delivery of the day.England ended on 50/1 from 13.5 overs. The hosts need 324 more runs to win and seal the series. Meanwhile, India needs eight more wickets to draw level.That said, here are five records/milestones made on Day 3.#5 Second opening pair to cross 1000 runs against India in TestsZak Crawley and Ben Duckett have often provided England with positive starts throughout the series. In the first innings of the ongoing fifth Test, the pair had added 92 runs in just 12.5 overs at the top. During their X-run partnership in the second innings, they crossed the 1000-run mark as an opening pair against India in Tests.They now have X runs, becoming only the second pair to do so after Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes of the West Indies. The duo scored 1325 runs against India in the format.#4 Most hundreds by a team in a Test seriesThe young Indian batting line-up has been phenomenal throughout this Test series. They have piled on the runs right from the opening game, being quite consistent. With Yashasvi Jaiswal's hundred on Day 3, India became the team with the joint-most hundreds in a Test series.The visitors have scored 12 hundreds from five matches. They joined Australia, Pakistan, and South Africa, who scored 12 each, too. Australia did so against the West Indies in 1955. Pakistan achieved the feat against India in 1982/83, while South Africa did so against the West Indies in 2003/04.#3 Most 50-plus scores for India in a series in EnglandRavindra Jadeja made 53 runs off 77 balls with the help of five boundaries. The all-rounder had a phenomenal series with the bat. Overall, he scored 516 runs from five matches, averaging 86 with five half-centuries and a hundred.With six knocks over the fifty-mark, Jadeja became the Indian with the most 50-plus scores in a Test series in England. He surpassed Sunil Gavaskar, Virat, and Rishabh Pant, who all have 50-plus scores each. Gavaskar achieved the feat in 1979 while Kohli did in 2018. Pant reached the milestone in the ongoing series.#2 Second most runs in a Test series as captainIndia captain Shubman Gill capped off a brilliant series with the bat. He led from the front in his debut Test series as skipper. Gill racked up 754 runs from ten innings at an average of 75.40 with four hundreds, including a double-hundred.On Day 3, he went past Graham Gooch as the second-highest run-scorer in a Test series as captain. Gooch had scored 752 runs against India in England in 1990. Gill is only behind the legendary Sir Don Bradman. Bradman had scored 810 runs against England in 1936/37.#1 Yashasvi Jaiswal has the second-most Test hundreds for India at the age of 23Yashasvi Jaiswal's terrific hundred put him in an elite list of Indian cricketers. Jaiswal slammed his sixth Test hundred and fourth against England. The left-hander is just 23 years old.Yashasvi Jaiswal surpassed former all-rounder Ravi Shastri as the Indian with the second-most Test hundreds at the age of 23. Shastri had five tons in the format at that age. Jaiswal is only behind the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who had 11 Test tons when he was 23.